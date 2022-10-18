Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes, left, looks on as William Neiman, with a lift assist from his father, Marcus Neiman, vice president of strategic development for Neiman enterprises unveils the sign commemorating the section of the Exit 8 Rec path picking up at the sports complex on College Lane, “The Sawmill Community Path.” Also pictured are Martina Neiman, Marcus’ wife, and Sonja Merryman, Marcus’ sister, and the community relations and marketing director for Neiman Enterprises. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal
SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through.
“All of us here enjoy the beauty of the Black Hills and the ability to be outside,” said Spearfish Mayor John Senden during the dedication Friday. “This is just an extension of that, an extension of what our community’s all about.”
Phase one of the project included extending the sidewalk along Hillsview Road, and creating a walking and biking path following McGuigan Road to Tumbleweed Trail. In order to connect the new path to the established trail, the Neiman family provided the city with an access easement through their sawmill and pasture property beginning at the sports complex on College Lane, which also sits on leased Neiman land.
“The Neiman family have been such big supporters of this community,” said Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec Director during the dedication. “The city thought it would be appropriate to recognize their contribution by naming the pathway in honor of their family and their business.”
