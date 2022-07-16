SPEARFISH — Neiman Enterprises announced Thursday that it would reduce production in its Black Hills sawmills as a direct result of diminished timer sales allotted by the U.S. Forest Service.
“While we may not agree with the reduction in timber harvest that led to these curtailments, we are committed to our partnerships with all stakeholders, including the local, regional and national levels of the US Forest Service, and will continue to work side-by-side with them to maintain the health of the Black Hills National Forest,” Jim Neiman, president of Neiman Enterprises, said in a prepared statement Thursday.
The “curtailments” include reducing the production workweek by 20 hours in Spearfish, and eliminating an entire shift at the Hulett, Wyo., location, which will drop its production by 50%.
“That’s a significant cut, especially in these markets with the recession coming,” said Sonja Merryman, community relations and marketing director for Neiman Enterprises. “We’re doing everything we can to keep our employees. Our employees are the most important part. You don’t have a business without employees, and we can’t take care of the forest without green infrastructure.”
For the moment no layoffs are planned for either sawmill, which employs around 270 fulltime workers between the two. However, as the current National Forest management plan intends to reduce the allotted timber sale by an additional 3,540,000 cubic feet (29%) by 2024, Merryman said the current curtailments wont be enough to sustain both plants for that time.
“Future actions will need to be considered,” she said. “What ever we do is going to be best for the forest and though we have disagreements (with the Forest Service) we believe green infrastructure is critical, and we will do what ever we can to work with the latest technology and the most up-to-date science to do what’s best for this forest.”
In November 2021, shortly after Neiman Enterprises was forced to close its Hill City sawmill, Gov. Mark Gordon from Wyoming, and Gov. Kristi Noem visited the Spearfish sawmill to meet with forest industry leadership. No one from the Forest Service was in attendance at the closed-door meeting, but during a press conference afterwards, the governors presented a united front intent on combating the Forest Service’s timber sales reduction.
“This mill here is in jeopardy if we don’t start getting the (National) Forest Service to release more timber under contract, which means that it can be milled and it can get into the production supply chain and make sure that we protect these jobs, but not just that, it’s about maintaining healthy forests,” Noem said at the press conference.
“And here you have two governors that are in alignment on this issue, the forest is not defined by a state boundary, it’s a region,” Gordon added during the November meeting.
Noem and Gordon’s tactic seemed to be more geared towards attacking the problem from the top down, but movement in Washington regarding the Black Hills National Forest has been slow.
“For years, I have pressed the U.S. Forest Service to collaboratively develop a plan that balances the needs of the Black Hills National Forest’s management and the forest products industry, which plays a critical role in supporting forest health and the regional economy,” said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., in a statement Friday. “It’s clear that the Forest Service does not have a plan for turning around the trend of mill closures, and if the agency doesn’t find a way to make more timber available, the forest products industry will soon be gone. Through its inaction, the Forest Service is systematically dismantling the forest products industry. As we’ve seen in other parts of the country, once milling infrastructure is gone, it’s nearly impossible to bring it back, and forests face increased risk of catastrophic wildfires, like those that have decimated millions of acres in recent years. The Forest Service needs to acknowledge what is happening to the industry in the Black Hills and come up with a responsible plan to address it immediately. We cannot sustain additional mill closures or reductions in milling capacity. I am calling on the Forest Service to provide local officials with the staff and tools necessary to achieve everyone’s shared goal of maintaining the health of the forest before it’s too late.”
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., acknowledged the damage that has already been done by the decision of sawmill officials to reduce production.
“Neimans has been a faithful partner with the Forest Service for years. These reductions risk the longevity of South Dakota’s sawmills. When mills go away – or in this case reduce hours – these workers have to find other jobs. These jobs are niche – these workers don’t just come back when forest management becomes necessary again when we see an uptick in fires and bug outbreaks,” he said. “A managed forest is a healthy forest.”
Merryman said support from elected officials is important and appreciated, but support from the community is absolutely critical, not only for the health of the industry but also for the health of the forest.
“We feel we have really good support on both sides with South Dakota and Wyoming. We’re all working together with the Forest Service and other stakeholders to make sure that what we’re doing is what’s best for the forest. And keeping infrastructure is going to be really critical to maintain the health of the forest for years to come,” she said. “In the spirit of partnership and collaboration, we need our community to come together and express the support for green infrastructure for forest health.”
The Forest Service is currently in the process of revising it’s forest management plan, which could change the allotted timber sales in the forest moving forward.
“For more than a century, the science has been clear about the need to be proactive in managing Black Hills forests to reduce wildfire hazards and pine beetle mortality,” said Ben Wudtke, executive director of the Black Hills Forest Resource Association. “We have seen the tremendous success of forest management firsthand in recent wildfires and during the pine beetle epidemic. Unfortunately, the ability and capacity to care for this forest is being jeopardized.”
The Forest Service is currently seeking community input on its forest plan.
From the Black Hills National Forest website, “With the help of partners and stakeholders, the Forest Service is starting the Forest Plan Revision process by asking how partners and stakeholders would like to be involved.
To participate in the process, send a request to participate to SM.FS.BlackhillFPR@usda.gov. In the meantime, also email us at SM.FS.BlackhillFPR@usda.gov with any questions or ideas.”
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call the Black Hills National Forest Supervisor’s office at (605) 673-9200, or email it at SM.FS.r2_bkf_webin@usda.gov.
