Neighbors seek a solution to Homer Smith Road issue

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series about a road conflict in southwest Meade County.
PIEDMONT — Ralph Greslin said the issue of Homer Smith Road, which traverses his land in southwestern Meade County, has mushroomed into the problem it is today.
Greslin contends that because the road is on private property those who travel it must get his permission to pass. But a group of Greslin’s neighbors say because the road has been used as a public road for years, it should be deemed a public right-of-way.
Tim Bormann, chief of staff for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, said there is case law that pertains to the establishment of public right-of-ways on private land in the state.
“South Dakota codified law attempts to address this issue and make it fair for everyone, but over time, issues can still arise. We have to rely on our laws to help us wade through those issues,” he said.
In a civil lawsuit bought by the neighbors, attorney Nathan R. Chicoine argues that his clients have established a prescriptive easement over and across land owned by both the Greslins and Paul and Kay Holst over the past 20 years.
Taking their case to the county
Greslin said he understands that something needs to be done concerning the road issue, but it is not up to the current Meade County Commission to solve the problem, he said.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman agreed. He lives just down the road from the Greslins on Geary Lane, but does not have to cross over the Greslin’s property to get to his home.
“I really don’t think it is a commission decision to make. It’s something they need to work out between the two parties. It’s something that needs to be handled in the courts if they can,” Seaman said.
Deb Black, who lives on the lower portion of Homer Smith Road, appeared before the Meade County Commission on May 12 and told them she and her neighbors were having trouble with a neighbor regarding access from the lower portion of Homer Smith Road to the upper portion.
“We’re trying as a group to work together. The biggest problem is speeding,” Black said.
The speed limit on the lower portion of the road is 35mph which Black said is still quite fast for the road surface.
She said at the time that the group wanted to prove to the Greslins that they were trying to do everything they could to get along.
“I’ve lived there for 23 years, and many of the other people have used it (Homer Smith Road) 35 years. They want us to use Lincoln Tarken,” she said.
Black said the main reason she bought her property on Homer Smith Road was to have access to National Forest land.
Landowners in the area have chipped in to pay for maintenance of the upper portion of Homer Smith Road, Black said.
“We all do work together on this. We do have a nice neighborhood, but this has really created a lot of conflict just because of a little strip,” she said.
Black admits that dust and speed of vehicles on the upper portion of Homer Smith Road have led to concerns.
“If we can lower that lower strip to 35 mph from Sturgis Road up to the corner, I feel that would show we are honestly trying to help him. Good neighbors work together, that’s why you move out of town is to have a little freedom” she said.
Black said she had ridden her horses up the hill on Homer Smith Road, but doesn’t anymore because she doesn’t feel safe for herself or her dogs riding the portion of road that is now posted with a sign at Greslins.
“We really need to get an agreement. We’re working with our attorney for that corner,” she said. “We want to honestly prove that we are trying to work together.”
Meade County Highway Superintendent Nick Broyles said there are other instances of county roads being posted at 25 mph in residential areas including on Fort Meade Way.
He said there have been no accidents on Homer Smith Road, and there are no line-of-sight issues on the lower portion of the road, so his recommendation was to not lower the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph on the lower portion of the road.
Meade County Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad said Homer Smith Road essentially has three sections – the first coming off Sturgis Road and going to the intersection with Geary Lane, the next is the short section that runs on private property and the third is up the hill toward National Forest land.
The county concedes that the bottom section is a public road which is maintained by the county. It also was deemed so through a court case that went to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
The long stretch (up the hill) according to the Register of Deeds, has shown that there are right-of-way accesses and easements running all the way up and down that long stretch, Chleborad said.
“The short piece in between which is at issue is not public. It’s not our issue. That is where there was a threat to put up a gate,” he said. Furthermore, none of the homes on the hill are landlocked because they have access on Lincoln Tarken and Leonard Birch roads, Chleborad said.
Meade County Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek reminded fellow commissioners that landowners along Homer Smith Road had been in to discuss forming a road district but ran into the same issue with a portion of the road being on private land.
Commissioner Doreen Creed made the motion to the speed limit to 25 mph on lower Homer Smith Road, but the motion failed for lack of a second.
“If nothing else, I just hope Ralph realizes how we are trying to work to appease him. We’re just trying to get this resolved so people don’t have to go four miles out of their way,” Black said.
Actually, taking Lincoln Tarken Road and then using Leonard Birch Road as a cut-across adds about 1.4 miles to the trip for landowners on upper Homer Smith Road.
Taking matters into his own hands
Greslin said he spoke with the sheriff’s office who led him through the process of addressing the road issue. They suggested he post information explaining the history of the road and who is entitled to use it.
The addresses listed on the sign are those properties that Greslin said he verbally agreed to allow access on the road in perpetuity.
Once the sign was posted a neighbor up the hill expressed his concern saying the road should be open to all.
“He hired an attorney and got all involved. Now the attorneys are involved. Their proposal was that these people would be able to use it, but not for commercial use. And, they would take care of controlling the dust as well as putting in speed bumps as necessary, and maintaining the road,” Greslin said.
Greslin said he would be happy to limit access to just residential traffic.
“We are going to eliminate 80% of the problem by doing that,” he said.
The current road area is 22-feet wide and 660 feet long.
Jerry Derr, Meade County Comission assistant/human resources, said that with growth and development comes road issues. The county’s Ordinance 10 specifically addresses private access roads and right-of-ways.
He said the county is in the process of establishing a data base that names and categorizes all roads in the Meade County to determine their status.
“We want to make sure that the developer has dedicated those roads as public right-of-way. We need to make sure it has ingress and egress,” Derr said.
The data base would clean up any road issues that people did not think of years ago, he said.
“Some of those developments in the county that become problematic are because they are not sure who owns the road,” Derr said.
Involving the court
Greslin said he understands that people are concerned about not having legal access to their properties, but he hoped there could be a solution other than a court case.
Greslin said he can’t sell his property now because of the road issue.
Residents concerned about access to their property up the hill said their lawyer presented the Greslins with a cease and desist order concerning the sign.
“I said I’m not going to do that because I have talked to the sheriff’s office and they said just leave it there it’s not gonna hurt anything,” he said.
Chicoine said his clients want to see Homer Smith Road declared a public right-of-way or that they have established an easement implied by use.
Chicoine contends that in May 1977, the Meade County Commission approved a plat of a subdivision which depicted an existing road – now known as Homer Smith Road – which traverses the property of both the Greslins and Holsts. Then, in October 1977, the county commission approved the Pine Slope Subdivision which depicted Homer Smith Road.
He also said the county has posted signs identifying the road and regulating speed of traffic on the road.
For those reasons and others, Chicoine believes the section of Homer Smith Road across the Greslins and Holsts property should be deemed public right-of-way.
Chicoine said the Greslins, Holsts and Meade County are all named in the lawsuit and have a month to respond to the complaint.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.