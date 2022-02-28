PIEDMONT — A group of ranchers is still holding out hope that they can somehow derail a plan to build a shooting range complex just north of Rapid City in Meade County.
The ranchers hosted a news conference at the Joe Norman ranch Friday saying they wanted to get their side of the story out to the public. In addition to Norman, others in attendance were Riley Kammerer, James Bialota, Marvin Kammerer, Larry Reinhold, Rachel Reinhold, Matthew Kammerer and Tyler Woods.
They disputed some of the information that has been circulating about the project, namely that there is only one ranch within 2.5 miles of the proposed range.
Norman, who lives to the west of the range, said in actuality, there are 10 ranches or houses within 2.2 miles of the shooting complex.
The proposed complex is to be located on Elk Vale Road about 10 miles north of its intersection with Interstate-90 and the Flying J truck stop.
The landowners worry about noise, increased traffic and the potential for lead contamination in waterways that run through the 400-acre property that is to be transformed into a $12 million shooting range.
Norman said he doesn’t believe anyone pushing this bill or fighting against it has any idea what 175 guns going off every 10 seconds will sound like. The range, as proposed, will have 175 bays shooting bays.
Rancher Matt Kammerer, whose family has lived in the area near the gun range land since 1882, said he doesn’t oppose shooting ranges in general, but opposes this one because of the way the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks has acted and “the property rights they have tried to stomp on.”
Tyler Woods, whose family settled in the area in 1884, agreed saying he believes the GF&P could have gone about moving the project forward in a much better way.
“If an average citizen or one of us was trying to get this done…we would have been scolded or laughed out of rooms,” he said. “GF&P has done nothing to go out of their way and contact us. They have yet to step up to the plate and do things the right way.”
The Woods’ land borders the proposed shooting range.
“The northern part of the shooting range is all faced right toward my property. Is that right for me to have to sacrifice my way of life and rights in order to have ricochets or risk my life going to do cattle?” he asked.
South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks representatives first came before the Meade County Commission on Tuesday, July 27, with an overview of what was initially being called the Rapid City Firearms Range Complex.
From the start, adjacent landowners and Meade County officials have voiced concerns about how the range will impact the county.
Kammerer said GF&P officials testified during a Legislative committee hearing that they had a commitment with Meade County on half of the share of improvement and maintenance of the road leading to the shooting range.
He said the GF&P already knew the county was not going to make any commitment on road maintenance until the county had better numbers on potential traffic on the road.
Kammerer called the GF&P department a “loose cannon.”
“They have just pushed through because they think they are the Game, Fish, & Parks. The only person that governs them is the governor,” he said. “They have no jurisdiction, but they think they can do whatever they want.”
Meade County will have an undue burden with the addition of the gun range, while Rapid City reaps the benefits, Kammerer said. In addition to road maintenance, the county will see increased load on law enforcement, ambulance service and fire service.
“As taxpayers, we are going to pay for everything for a bunch of able-bodied gun totters. Let’s call it welfare like it is. It’s socialism to the highest degree,” he said. “We are building a gun range for a bunch of guys that think it is their God-given right that they ought to have a gun range to shoot in built by our government.”
South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Terrestrial Section Chief John Kanta told Meade County commissioners that his office has intentions of putting the project out for bids toward the end of March or first part of April
Funding for the project is making its way through the South Dakota Legislature. Even though a bill to provide funding for the project stalled in the State House, another bill, mirroring the first, was introduced in the Senate on Feb. 1.
Senate Bill 175 would make an appropriation of $2.5 million from the state’s general fund along with the $2.5 million from the GF&P’s budget to help build the shooting range. The Senate bill passed through the Senate Ag and Natural Resources Committee as well as the Senate Appropriations Committee. Then, on Feb. 22, it passed on the Senate floor 28-7.
Gary Cammack, Meade County rancher and businessman as well as majority leader in the South Dakota Senate, voted in favor of the shooting range. That doesn’t sit well with Kammerer.
“I find it very disappointing that Gary Cammack came out in support of this bill seeing how he used to be a county commissioner and he is in part of this county,” Kammerer said.
The first reading on the bill in the House was Feb. 23. It was then referred to the House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on Feb. 24 and later referred to the House Committee on Appropriations on Feb. 25. It should be up for hearing before that committee this week.
Adjacent landowner Larry Reinhold said it seems the only way to stop the range from becoming a reality is for someone to be brave enough to take on the GF&P.
“They are their own little fiefdom,” Reinhold said. “We’re prayin.’”
