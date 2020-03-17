NOTHERN HILLS — Amid school closings, event cancellations and calls for social isolating because of the COVID-19 outbreak, residents of Northern Hills communities are coming together to support one another.
With schools closed, students won’t get their normal breakfast and lunch meals. For some families, feeding the kids at home is not in their budget.
Students in Spearfish, Whitewood, Belle Fourche and Sturgis can pick up a free lunch locally during the time school is closed. The Belle Fourche School District is currently offering to-go lunches that can be picked up at the school.
Volunteer groups in other communities have put together donations and packed lunches that students and their families can pick up.
Dorcie Dardis at Studio 621 in Spearfish has become the point person for lunches and food supplies in her community.
She said the effort began knowing that students were going to be out of school and that at-risk elderly are choosing to limit their exposure to others.
“We started reaching out to private individuals and businesses. Everybody just stepped up. It’s been like rocket fuel. This is an amazing community,” she said.
Dardis said she started compiling a list of all those who had helped, but because the effort has grown exponentially she has lost track.
“Yesterday we counted over 100 people that donated food items or gave money,” she said on Monday.
They have volunteers putting together the sack lunches and the Spearfish Ambulance Service, local businesses and individuals have offered to deliver lunches or food. People can also pick up the lunches at 621 Main.
The real need now, she said, is to let people know about their service. Anyone who needs a lunch or food, or would like to donate can call Dardis at 605-645-1234 or visit the business at 621 Main St. in Spearfish.
Lunches/snack bags and food supplies are available this week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone in need, she said. Lunches include a non-perishable entrée such as soup, microwave meal along with fruit, juice and snack items.
“We’re really trying to cover a lunch and snack,” Dardis said.
Turnout on Monday was good both from the standpoint of donations and recipients.
“It’s going out as fast as it is coming in,” she said. “We had a family of five and a family of seven come in already.”
The food boxes are packed per the need of the individuals.
Dardis said the service will go on as long as the need continues.
In Whitewood, Katie Solvie has helped coordinate the effort to feed students. Others helping with the meals are the Whitewood PTO, Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Church, 810 Club, the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department and many local individuals.
On Monday, the group offered peanut butter and jelly sandwiches along with chips, fruit and snacks. They planned to make hot dogs and wrap them in foil for lunches on Tuesday.
“On Wednesday the plan right now is to pack enough lunches where they can take home for Thursday and Friday,” Solvie said.
Students can pick up lunches from 11 a.m. to noon each day at the Whitewood Fire Hall or call Solvie at (605) 645-2545 for delivery. Solvie said they have enough donations and lunches so would be willing to deliver to the elderly who need lunch also.
The Belle Fourche School District is offering breakfast and lunch grab-n-go sacks for all children (ages 0-18) for free during the school closure March 16-19.
The school’s website said children must come to the Belle Fourche Middle School lunchroom entrance between 10 a.m. and noon to pick up their meals.
One or both sack meals must be picked up by the children themselves, not the parents. And children do not eat at the middle school lunchroom.
Meade School District students who live and attend schools in Sturgis are being offered free lunches which can be picked up at the Sturgis Fire Hall from 11 a.m. to noon daily.
A message was sent out to Sturgis Elementary School students through school messenger letting them students and families know about the lunches, said Sturgis Elementary Principal Chantal Ligtenberg.
“For some of these kids, their only meals are at school,” Ligtenberg said. “With what’s going on, it’s even tougher for these families to find the resources and food that they need.”
Ligtenberg commends the community for providing the meals.
Beth Bartlett was appreciative for the lunch.
“I think this is a fantastic that the community has come together for this,” said Bartlett, who brought her son Steven to the Sturgis Fire Hall Monday to pick up a sack lunch.
Bartlett herself is donating to the cause. She said she used a gift card to purchase granola bars which she will donate for the lunches.
“We can all participate, even if we don’t have a lot of money,” she said.
At Piedmont, the Vision Piedmont group has organized a mutual aid response to address community needs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
People who can offer help, or those who need help can complete a form on the group’s Facebook page or email requests to visionpiedmont@gmail.com. Then, Vision Piedmont acts as the point person to fill the need, said Mikayla Graham, vice president of Vision Piedmont.
An example would be those who are concerned about their child or someone they know not being able to eat breakfast or lunch, or if someone is immunocompromised and needs help getting supplies and/or medications.
“It’s all about people helping people,” Graham said.
