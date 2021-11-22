Negotiations just starting for lab to acquire Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center

LEAD — Sanford Lab officials are still negotiating the terms of transferring ownership from the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center board to the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, officials said Friday.
On Thursday the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center/Lead Area Chamber of Commerce board voted unanimously to begin negotiations for the S.D. Science and Technology Authority to acquire the visitor’s center. Mike Headley, executive director of the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, the managing entity for the Sanford Lab, said Friday evening that they are in the very early stages of discussing terms for the transfer, which the SDSTA would still have to approve. Headley did not indicate when negotiations could be complete, and an official proposal would be brought to the SDSTA board for approval.
If the S.D. Science and Technology Authority does take over the visitor’s center, Headley said full ownership and management responsibilities, including funding the facility and its operations, would transfer to the SDSTA.
“The SDSTA will fund the Visitor’s Center using SDSTA funds, SLHVC gift shop sales, building rental fees and other revenue producing SLHVC activities available to the public like the trolley tours,” Headley said.
According to a 2020 financial report, gift shop sales comprised 76.2% of the SLHVC budget, and 6.1% of the facility’s budget came from donations, as well as corporate and individual sponsorships. Facility rentals for the SLHVC comprised 9.3% of the budget. In 2020, that same report stated that despite being closed down for the first half of the tourism season, visitor numbers at the SLHVC were right on par with 2019, with 29,749 visitors over the course of nine months. That compared to a 12-month total of 42,994 visitors in 2019.
If the ownership is transferred, Headley said all staff at the visitor’s center will be SDSTA employees, including a director that the lab will hire specifically to oversee the SLHVC. He also said the SLHVC will continue to operate during regular hours, which are currently 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and the facility will continue to be open to the public.
“This is a gateway to Lead, and we plan to ensure it remains open to citizens and visitors of Lead,” Headley said. “We want what is best for the SLHVC and the community. The SLHVC’s mission is to tell the story of Lead’s rich history and mining heritage, along with the world-leading science hosted at SURF. We plan to continue to support the community while expanding STEM outreach activities.”
In the summer of 2019 the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center board rejected an offer for the S.D. Science and Technology Authority to completely absorb the facility and organization, opting instead to become a completely self-sustaining, non-profit organization. Since then the board has managed the SLHVC and the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce as two separate organizations, with a separate set of financial sources and records. But on Friday the board announced the beginning negotiations with the SDSTA. In its announcement, which was sent to 241 Chamber members and 700 email subscribers, Board president Marsha Nichols said talks to transfer ownership began when a thorough review of the SLHVC business model revealed that the board would have to incur debt to maintain operations.
“The opportunity to partner with the SDSTA is one we, as a board, simply couldn’t pass up,” Board President Marsha Nichols said. “The Board’s goal is to secure the future of a facility that’s an invaluable asset to Lead and is the gateway to our city. It’s also a win for the Chamber of Commerce and will allow us to re-focus on serving the business community and further develop the Visit Lead tourism arm of the organization.”
