RAPID CITY — Angelena Plummer, owner of a counseling practice in Rapid City, knows what it’s like to wait for mental health care.
A few years ago, she called a therapist after a distressing life event. When she found out the wait was three months for the next available appointment, Plummer recalled, “it was a literal jaw drop.”
“My memory of that was a lot of curse words, bewilderment and ‘yes I’ll still take the appointment,’” she said.
The first session brought up additional issues. So, when the therapist wasn’t available again for over a month, Plummer felt “alone and worse off than I was when I entered the session.”
Lengthy waitlists are still a concern in Rapid City, reflecting a statewide problem. Several bills in the recently concluded legislative session — including one providing $2 million for suicide prevention, which passed — addressed the issue.
Considering South Dakota saw record-breaking suicide numbers in 2021 (statistics for 2022 are still provisional), there’s concern that the shortage has become critical.
The shortage is “the worst we’ve seen,” according to Anthony Raaphorst, president of the West River Counseling Association. “Over the last two years, we have seen a major change, where it’s like, ‘We need more help,’” he said.
The total number of licensed counselors and marriage and family therapists in the state has actually grown over the last few years. Last year saw the largest increase in at least seven years, according to data from the Board of Examiners for Licensed Counselors and Marriage & Family Therapists.
The shortage may therefore be explained by rising demand. Certain types of counselors and social workers will be in high demand through 2030 with higher-than-average annual job openings, according to projections published last year by the South Dakota Labor Market Information Center.
The coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for mental health care, professionals in the field say, while decreasing the stigma against seeking services. The stigma is still there, but “people are accepting that it’s OK to get help,” Raaphorst said.
This surge in demand “has overwhelmed mental health services, resulting in burnout of providers and incredibly long waitlists” in Sioux Falls, as reported in the Mental Health Needs Assessment of Sioux Falls, published in January by the Augustana Research Institute.
Younger South Dakotans are seeking services more often, the report says.
Every county in South Dakota faces a shortage of mental health professionals, either for the entire county or for a group of people living in the county, according to the Health Resources & Services Administration. These shortages are typically defined as areas, which may span multiple counties, with no more than one psychiatrist per 15,000-30,000 people.
Clients ‘desperate for help’
The shortage is one reason why Beverly Dafler, owner of Crossroads Counseling Services in Rapid City, hasn’t fully retired from her practice.
“I’m semi-retired, and I’m still getting calls from people who are saying they’re desperate for help,” Dafler said.
Due to obstacles like cost, transportation or the stigma of seeking care, people don’t tend to seek mental health care until they really need it.
“Much like the dentist, they don’t go until it has reached a critical state,” said Duane Kavanaugh, director of counseling services at South Dakota Mines.
If clients don’t get the care they need, their health may worsen, Raaphorst said. Or, they may turn to unhealthy coping techniques like substance abuse.
Ultimately, he said, ripple effects may impact the families of those seeking care.
“It’s a domino effect,” Raaphorst said. “The shortage means that the person isn’t getting the help they need, and that affects those around them.”
Certain communities may find it especially difficult to find a provider, according to the Mental Health Needs Assessment of Sioux Falls. This includes non-English speakers, rural clients, and non-white clients looking for a provider of a similar racial identity or cultural background.
Lower income clients have few options for affordable care, the report said, and organizations with sliding scale fees often have the longest waitlists. Months-long wait times for services in Sioux Falls were described, with some of the longest wait times for psychiatrists.
In Rapid City, South Dakota Searchlight found wait times between less than one week and over six months for therapists and psychiatrists. Larger organizations had the longest waitlists.
At the Monument Health Behavioral Health Center, counseling services are booked until July. Psychiatry services are booked until September for adults and July for children.
Across the state, children wait up to 4-6 weeks for mental health care, as described by mental health and juvenile justice system workers during summer meetings of the Legislature’s Study Committee on Juvenile Justice. Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls, used testimony from those meetings to inform a resolution encouraging further research into childhood mental health, but the resolution didn’t pass during the legislative session.
Students waited at least two weeks for counseling services at every state university last semester, with some counselors at BHSU working over their lunch breaks “out of the goodness of their hearts,” said Caleb Weiland, president of the South Dakota Student Federation.
He also referenced the problem at a legislative hearing in January, where the president of the South Dakota State University Students’ Association, Blake Pulse, revealed that over 100 students were on a waitlist for counseling services at the university.
