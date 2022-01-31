Need for Unity in the Cattle Industry discussion at Black Hills Stock Show

RAPID CITY — The Black Hills Stock Show will play host to a town hall discussion addressing the need for equality within the U.S. cattle industry from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, at the Barnett Fieldhouse at The Monument in Rapid City.
Keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Gary Side, beef and feedlot nutritionist with Zoetis. Following will be a panel discussion with representatives from the offices of Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds, and Rep. Dusty Johnson. Finally, representatives from the National Cattleman’s Association, R-Calf USA, and United States Cattleman’s Association will engage with event-goers in a town hall-style discussion.
