NEA Big Read Ready to transform Spearfish with legendary tale of ‘Circe’

The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center is distributing free copies of their 2023 NEA Big Read pick, Madeline Miller’s Circe. The public is invited to stop by the Matthews gallery for a copy of the novel and a schedule of related events taking place January through March 2023. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — With the season of giving in full swing, the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center and Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish are ready to share the gift of a great story. The Matthews began distributing free copies of Madeline Miller’s multi-award-winning novel, Circe on Monday.
“It’s an incredible story,” said Casey Hibbert, community engagement manager for the Matthews. “Miller has given a voice to Circe, the witch goddess of Greek mythology, and created a world so vivid I couldn’t tear myself out of it. Every day I came to work, still exiled on an island with her or facing down the monsters she created.” He l-aughs, “It’s been intense.”
Miller’s novel intimately captures the characters introduced in Homer’s epic masterpiece, the Odyssey. Centrally focussed on Circe, a witch born of the sun-god Helios, the novel reimagines familiar characters such as the minotaur, Midea, Icarus, and the cunning yet deceitful Odysseus. Banished to a deserted island, Circe is a threat to the gods themselves. There, she hones her witchcraft in a desperate attempt to correct her past mistakes and protect the son she loves. Miller’s novel triumphantly tells the story of family rivalry, love and loss, and unexcelled feminine strength in a male-dominated world.
The book distribution kicks off three months of programming in the Spearfish community, scheduled for January through March 2023. The Matthews, in partnership with Grace Balloch Memorial Library and Black Hills State University, has created an immersive experience for readers with upcoming artist workshops, films, lectures and book discussions, even community theater.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. “Every two years,” explains Hibbert, “The NEA awards grant money to communities just like ours. These funds are used to make literature accessible and engaging through book giveaways and arts opportunities.”
Dozens of mythologically-themed events are planned for the Matthews and Grace Balloch library, most of which are offered free to the community. With craft time, painting sessions, and storytime for the little ones as well as book discussions, art workshops, and lectures for more mature readers, the organizations have their bases well-covered. Matinee showings of classic films such as “Jason and the Argonauts” and “Clash of the Titans” are also scheduled in the historic Matthews theater.
True to form, the Matthews will even produce a community theater performance as part of the NEA Big Read programming. An Illiad, by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, will open on Feb. 10 in the historic theater. Based on Homer’s The Iliad and translated by Robert Fagles, An Illiad stars a single actor who evokes a whole host of characters as he tells a timeless story of adventure, war, and heartbreak.
The programming culminates with a visit from the author at Black Hills State University. Miller will appear at 7 pm. March 25 in Meier Hall to take a walk through Circe’s world and discuss her craft. The public is invited to attend.
To receive a free copy of Circe, visit the Matthews Gallery during regular business hours. A full schedule of events will be given with each book. For more information on the 2023 NEA Big Read: Spearfish, visit the Matthews website at matthewsopera.com, call (605) 642-7973, or stop into their gallery at 612 N. Main St. in Spearfish.
Funding for The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program is made possible through support from the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest.
