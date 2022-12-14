NEA Big Read Ready to transform Spearfish with legendary tale of ‘Circe’

The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center is distributing free copies of their 2023 NEA Big Read pick, Madeline Miller's Circe. The public is invited to stop by the Matthews gallery for a copy of the novel and a schedule of related events taking place January through March 2023.

SPEARFISH — With the season of giving in full swing, the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center and Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish are ready to share the gift of a great story. The Matthews began distributing free copies of Madeline Miller’s multi-award-winning novel, Circe on Monday.

“It’s an incredible story,” said Casey Hibbert, community engagement manager for the Matthews. “Miller has given a voice to Circe, the witch goddess of Greek mythology, and created a world so vivid I couldn’t tear myself out of it. Every day I came to work, still exiled on an island with her or facing down the monsters she created.” He l-aughs, “It’s been intense.”

