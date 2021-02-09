ND law firm opens Belle Fourche office

BELLE FOURCHE — A Hettinger, N.D., law firm recently opened a location in Belle Fourche. The local office of Melling & Roseland Law, PC, specializes in family law, estate planning, probates, civil litigation and business law. Melling & Roseland is located at 1409 Fifth Ave.
Since opening the Belle Fourche office in November, attorney Erin Melling says the most frequent requests she has received are for estate planning and family law such as custody disputes and divorces. Her business partner, attorney Aaron Roseland, provides criminal defense in South Dakota.
“Generally, across both South Dakota and North Dakota there are a lack of attorneys who want to practice family law because of its emotional nature. I am glad to offer these services,” said Melling. Melling provides free consultations. She encourages those needing legal assistance to contact the law office at (605) 723-1659 for an in-person, phone, or video appointment.
“I am elated to be in Belle Fourche, to see what the future holds, meet new people and assist those I can help,” said Melling.
Returning to Belle Fourche has always been a goal for Melling. She attended Black Hills State University and lived in Belle Fourche while pursuing her degree. Melling graduated in 2008 with a dual major in history and political science.
“Throughout my undergraduate studies at BHSU I had very impactful professors who said if I wanted to make a change in the world, I could pursue a law degree,” said Melling.
Originally from Hettinger, N.D., Melling hails from a ranching family. Her path to a law degree was not always linear. She returned to Hettinger after graduating from BHSU to help operate her uncle’s ranch when he became ill. She later attended law school at the University of South Dakota.
Looking back, Melling says her BHSU professors were right. Melling feels she can make a difference in people’s lives through the practice of law.
“Sometimes in practicing law you meet people at their absolute worst. I have the opportunity to help them get through one of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Melling. “I appreciate that people trust me to help them through.”
