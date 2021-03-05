ND agent who interviewed Ravnsborg previously held in contempt

One of the two North Dakota law enforcement officers who questioned South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following his Sept. 12 fatal crash had his own legal issues a few years back.
North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel was joined by Special Agent Joe Arenz during more than three hours of interviews with the embattled attorney general. In 2014-16, Rummel faced potential prison time after a case he was investigating took a turn for the worse when a payloader vanished after he turned it over to a company he believed owned it.
Charges were later dropped, but Rummel was fined $500 for his role in the mix-up.
South Dakota officials had declined to reveal the BCI agents’ names. But they used their first names during the more than three hours of recorded interviews released Tuesday, and an online study, including news reports, photos, and official records determined their identities.
South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan confirmed Rummel, whom he met, and Arenz worked on the case. Other North Dakota BCI agents also were in South Dakota during the investigation, but Rummel and Arenz were the primary investigators.
North Dakota BCI public information officer Liz Brocker declined to answer any questions, referring to North Dakota’s Marsy’s law, which has been added to 12 states’ constitutions to restrict access to information on criminal cases, supposedly to protect victims and their families. She also cited the North Dakota Open Records Statute in denying access to all communications between the two states over the investigation.
She also said the BCI was assisting the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, and it determined what if any information to release.
Mangan said the cost of the investigation, and which state will pay what expenses, is still being sorted out. South Dakota did pay for lodging, he said, but North Dakota may be covering some or most of the expenses for its agents.
“We would have done the same for them,” Mangan said.
The BCI was brought in since the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation reports to the attorney general.
Agent in legal trouble
Investigators for both agencies try to keep a low profile, but Rummel ended up in the news from 2014-16.
According to an April 5, 2016, story in The Jamestown Sun, Rummel faced a year in prison and a $3,000 fine on each count after he was charged with misapplication of entrusted property and public servant refusing to perform duty. Both are Class A misdemeanors.
But the charges, filed in Southeast District Court in Ellendale in September 2015, were dismissed on March 14, 2016. However, a judge did fine the agent $500 for contempt of court.
According to the Jamestown Sun story, Rummel had served a search warrant on Darrell Schrum of Forbes, N.D., in May 2014 during an investigation of a stolen payloader. It was recovered from Schrum’s garage.
Schrum claimed he had bought the piece of machinery from a person in good faith, and it was not reported stolen until a month after his purchase. He said the deal was made on eBay, and he had relied on his insurance company, which told him it had not been stolen.
That’s when the veteran lawman, who told Ravnsborg in September that he started in law enforcement 39 years ago, found himself in trouble and was soon accused of crimes with the threat of prison hanging over his head.
Gary Neuharth, who was then the Dickey County, N.D., state’s attorney, stated in a brief submitted to the North Dakota Supreme Court on April 29, 2015, that he offered “very strong advice and suggestion to Agent Rummel to return the New Holland Pay Loader” to the court’s jurisdiction but he refused.
Instead, Rummel turned it over to Brad Whelan of Pyramid Transportation in Rochester, Minn.
“Agent Rummel had sufficient knowledge and information to know that Brad Whelan was a trucker who had been apparently stiffed out of payment and by securing the loader through a criminal procedure could or would be made whole,” Neuharth wrote.
Whelan had a law enforcement agent in Austin, Minn., whom he knew enter the payloader’s information into The National Crime Information Center, an electronic clearinghouse of crime data. This happened even though the equipment had never been in Minnesota.
Rummel then “assisted” Knight Trucking of Aberdeen when it relocated the payloader to the Knight lot in South Dakota, according to Neuharth. From there, it could not be traced; Rummel said it may have ended up in Mexico.
According to published reports, Judge Daniel Narum of North Dakota’s Southeast Judicial District found Rummel and North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who has been in office since 2001, in contempt of court because the payloader was missing. The state of North Dakota reimbursed Schrum $55,000 for the loss of his payloader, with lawyers getting $35,000 of it, according to a Jan. 23, 2017, story in The Dickinson Press.
However, in February 2015, the North Dakota Supreme Court overturned that order and sent the case back to East Central District Court for reconsideration. Schrum was advised to seek repayment and damages from the person who sold him the payloader.
The criminal charges were dropped against the attorney general and the veteran BCI agent, who had been assigned to administrative duties. A lawyer for the state said Rummel conceded he had acted inappropriately in this matter.
But that wasn’t quite the end of it. Judge Frank Racek of the East Central Judicial District in Fargo was given the contempt case and he fined Rummel $500 for allowing the payloader to be moved. Rummel paid the fine.
Stenehjem said the end of the case allowed the agent to resume his duties.
“Agent Rummel is a seasoned and valued BCI agent who has worked in law enforcement in North Dakota for more than 34 years,” he told The Associated Press in March 2016. “Now that this matter has been resolved, he will return to full duty.”
Rummel declined to comment for this story, citing department policy. Blocker said Arenz would not respond.
