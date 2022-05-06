SPEARFISH — More than 25 shipmates from the USS Henry B. Wilson, as well as their loved ones, were honored Thursday at the D.C. Booth Historical National Fish Hatchery and Archives. The Henry B. Wilson is noted to have fired that last of Operation Eagle Pull, the American forces evacuation of Cambodia on May 15, 1975. The veterans were welcomed to the hatchery by the Black hills Chapter of the American Legion before a three-volley salute and Taps ceremony was carried out by the Spearfish Veterans Honor Guard. Terry Corkin, director of the Black Hills National Cemetery distributed commemorative pins honoring all of the veterans who served from 1955 to 1975.
Navy veterans honored at DC Booth Fish Hatchery
- By Alex Portal, Black Hills Pioneer
