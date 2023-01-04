SPEARFISH — 806 N. Main St. in Spearfish has opened its doors to a new eatery.
In the summer of 2022, Roger Riley, the previous owner of Winnie’s Chocolates and Desserts asked Kelly Shug if she’d like to take over management and baking duties for the dessert shop, to which Shug responded, “no.”
Shug had previously gone to college to be a nutritionist, and was a cook at the (now closed) café in Good Earth Natural Foods. Due to her passion for healthy and organic foods, Shug said she couldn’t run the dessert shop, but was willing to open a healthy-eating café.
Riley liked the idea, and thus, Nature’s Way Café was born, opening its doors in late October 2022.
“We’re just kind of getting the doors open to get it started, really.” Shug said.
The café serves sandwiches, soups, baked goods, and salads, with organic and GMO-free ingredients.
“I make everything from scratch.” Shug said.
She said that all her produce is organic, and starting this spring or summer, Shug hopes to grow her own produce, as well as trade with other organic growers in the community.
“I try and do as much local as I can.” Shug said.
Shug said she likes to shop local for ingredients. Some businesses Shug works with: The Butcher Shop, Anke’s Bakery, the Chubby Chipmunk, and Hanna’s Twist Bakery.
When discussing the demographic for the café, Riley and Shug said they wanted everyone to come and enjoy the food, not just those that eat healthy and organic on a daily basis.
“(We have) good, wholesome food the way your grandma used to make it.” Riley said.
Food items include those for vegans, gluten-free, vegetarian, and meat-lovers alike.
So far, Shug said that she’s been experiencing a large lunch crowd, and has noticed many different demographics coming to check out the new eatery.
“One of the comments I heard from a group of business gentlemen that came in one day, and they loved it so much they came back, is that they don’t feel miserable when they leave.” Shug said. “They felt like they had a good lunch, and it didn’t weigh them down.”
Currently, they have one employee, college student Sarah Galles, who walked in one day when she saw a “gluten-free” sign on the window.
“I love (Shug’s) sandwiches.” Galles said. “They’re healthy, they’re good, and they have great flavor.”
Shug hopes to hire a chef in the future after expanding.
Shug said expansion for the café would include a lifted porch that’ll go up in the spring/summer of 2023, and a larger kitchen.
In a couple of weeks, Shug said they will start holding events and classes in their dining area, which is the former Mitchell’s Barber Shop, located in the same building.
With the recent city-council-approved wine and cider license for the business, they’ll be able to serve alcohol during these events.
Nature’s Way Café is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
