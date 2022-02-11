Native American bills in the SD 2022 legislative session

SOUTH DAKOTA — Here is a look at all the bills filed in the 2022 legislative session that address issues related to the Native American community in South Dakota.
The deadline for South Dakota lawmakers to file bills has passed, so South Dakota News Watch reviewed all bills filed and found that three dozen House or Senate measures were related to Native American issues. Here is a glance at the bill numbers, the prime sponsors, the intent of the legislation and the status of the bills as of Feb. 7. If no action is noted, the bill has not yet had a committee hearing.
HOUSE BILLS AND RESOLUTIONS
HB 1140 — Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission; would permit tribal ID card to be used for voter registration (failed in committee).
HB 1141, 1142 — Bordeaux; waives fees for Native Americans to hunt, fish or visit state parks (failed in committee).
HB 1143 — Bordeaux; requires training on Native American laws for lawmakers and staff (failed in committee).
HB 1144 — Bordeaux; would remove offensive place names, including “scalp” (failed in committee).
HB 1146 — Bordeaux; allows tribal relations committee to issue subpoenas (failed in committee).
HB 1147 — Bordeaux; provides penalties for businesses that do not accept tribal IDs for identification (failed in committee).
HB 1150/HB 1181 — Bordeaux; prohibit use of cyanide in mining for gold, silver and uranium (both failed in committee).
HB 1170 — Rep. Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge; requires teaching of Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings in social studies (failed in committee).
HB 1182 — Bordeaux; would provide 10% of national forest revenues to Native American tribes (withdrawn).
HB 1183 — Bordeaux; prohibits use of school mascots offensive to Native Americans (failed in committee).
HB 1184 — Bordeaux; allows playing of Lakota Flag Song or honor song at graduations (failed in committee).
HB 1185 — Bordeaux; permits wearing of beaded cap at graduation ceremonies (passed by committee).
HB 1186 — Bordeaux; provides free tuition for tribal members at regental colleges and technical schools.
HB 1187 — Bordeaux; prohibits use of police chokeholds and creates database of police-misconduct cases (failed in committee).
HB 1188 — Bordeaux; creates a scholarship program at tribal universities.
HB 1189 — Bordeaux; provides $1.5 million for Native achievement schools program.
HB 1190 — Bordeaux; creates tuition-assistance program in Department of Native Education for teacher certification.
HB 1191 — Bordeaux; would develop Lakota Language child learning centers.
HB 1192 — Bordeaux; provides $500,000 to support development of Indian horseracing relays.
HB 1194 — Rep. Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton; provides $70,000 to the Attorney General’s Office to fund a specialist on missing/murdered indigenous people (passed by committee).
HB 1195 — St. John; directs the Indian Education Advisory Council to make annual report to governor and State-Tribal Relations Committee.
HB 1196 — St. John; designates the Dakota flute as the official indigenous musical instrument of South Dakota (passed by committee).
HB 1248 — Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls; provides $700,000 to build Sioux code talkers memorial at state Capitol.
HB 1264 — Pourier; provides $85,000 to the Attorney General’s Office for missing/murdered indigenous persons specialist (passed by committee).
HB 1275 — Bordeaux; establishes Commission of Truth and Reconciliation on past and present state and federal government policies toward Native Americans (failed in committee).
HB 1281 — Rep. Rocky Blare, R-Ideal; provides $300,000 to a South Dakota tribal college to enhance research into 3D printing in tribal housing development.
HB 1297 — Bordeaux; requires display of tribal flags in state Capitol (failed in committee).
HB 1298 — Bordeaux; reallocates revenues from Black Hills and Custer national forests to Indian education-grant program.
HCR 6001 — Rep. Becky Drury, R-Rapid City; designates Native star quilt as official state quilt.
HR 7001 — Bordeaux; supports official inquiry into Medals of Honor given to U.S. soldiers for involvement in the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890.
SENATE BILLS
SB 112 — Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission; would transfer the Office of Indian Education from Department of Tribal Relations to the Department of Education.
SB 139 — Heinert; provides for the creation and funding of Oceti Sakowin community-based Lakota language and curricular schools (passed by committee).
SB 147 — Heinert; authorizes construction of a nursing home on Lower Brule Indian Reservation (passed by committee).
SB 178 — Heinert; refers changing of name of Custer State Park to state Board of Geographic Names.
