National Weather Service warns severe storms likely tonight

NORTHERN HILLS –– The National Weather Service’s Rapid City office warned of strong disturbances forecasted to race from the southwest United States into the northern Plains today and tonight. Ahead of it, strong instability and increasing winds will create a recipe for severe thunderstorms.
There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms over most of western into central South Dakota late this afternoon and this evening, mainly from 4 p.m. to midnight. Isolated tornadoes are possible, especially over northwest South Dakota. Giant hail (3”) and intense thunderstorms (80+ mph) winds may occur as well as localized flooding.
