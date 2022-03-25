National Players return to Matthews Opera House with ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

SPEARFISH — Fairies, thespians, and runaway lovers all find themselves wandering the forest at night. With the fairy king and queen scheming, the lovers escaping, and the ragtag troupe of actors hastily rehearsing a show for the duke’s wedding tomorrow, what more could go wrong? The National Players will return to Spearfish to present William Shakespeare’s magical comedy ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., March 31 Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students.
‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ is a fast-paced tale which follows four young lovers, an acting troupe, and fairy royalty as they travel through a mystical wood. The lovers fall prey to a magical trickster named Puck, an attendant of the fairy king Oberon. Sent on a mischievous errand by Oberon, Puck uses the power of a mythical flower upon the lovers, and the ensuing confusion drives the comedic force of this play.
Established in 1949, National Players is America’s longest-running touring company. Their company consists of 10 early-career theatre artists who spend 10 months touring the United States with their three-play repertory to a variety of diverse populations and venues from performing arts centers, universities, but also public schools, rural community centers, and penitentiaries. National Players is an entirely self-contained and self-sustaining tour: the ensemble members who act in the plays also serve as the tour’s stagehands, electricians, truck drivers, wardrobe crew, and much more. It is an ensemble of true “theatre-makers” in the fullest sense of the word.
‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ is directed by Danielle Drakes, a DMV based actor, director, and professor.
“What I want people to take away [from this production] is the experience of believing in the impossible, and whether magic - real or otherworldly - has to do with that,” said Drakes. “I want them to luxuriate in the fun of this story. I want them to be able to escape what’s on the outside of the ‘theatre walls’ and imagine the impossible.”
“We are thrilled to welcome the National Players back to our stage,” Darren Granaas, executive director of the Matthews Opera House added. “They are not only gifted performers, but they also consistently breathe new life into old classics. They have a gift for making Shakespeare not only entertaining but relevant and relatable.”
National Players also acts as an educational ambassador, teaching theatre-related courses to students of all ages and backgrounds. Granaas said that several residencies will be held in the Spearfish area before the performance at the Matthews.
“The opportunity to learn from actors of this caliber is unique,” Granaas continued. “The National Players’ commitment to sharing their skills, knowledge and enthusiasm provides an exceptional learning experience for students. We’re able to offer residencies like this because of the support of our community and organizations like the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education.”
For more information or to learn about more upcoming events, visit www.matthewsopera.com.
