Names of three men who died in crash announced

STURGIS — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the three men who died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 between Sturgis and Whitewood.
According to the highway patrol, the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at Mile Marker 25. In it, a 2015 Maserati Ghibli ran into the back of a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck and trailer.
The Maserati was driven by, 21-year-old Jaden Olson of Rapid City; and passengers were 55-year-old Titus Ironshield of Rapid City and 22-year-old Thomas Jackson of Spearfish. All three were wearing seat belts.
The semi-truck driver, 77-year-old Vern Hill, and the 74-year-old passenger, Margaret Hill, were not injured. The driver was wearing a seat belt and the passenger was not. Both are from Smithwick, S.D.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
