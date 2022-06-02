Name released in fatal Meade County crash

PIEDMONT — An Oglala man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west of Piedmont.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Jolene Iron Boy, 41, of Spearfish, was westbound on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway to the north, crossed the service road, and eventually vaulted over a berm.
Coletius Rouillard, a 65-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Iron Boy and Darlene Rouillard, 69, also of Spearfish, received minor injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
