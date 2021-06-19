Mystery solved!

BEULAH — With a little bit of divine intervention on the part of the Society of Black Hills Pioneers, the mystery of historic military headstones found on a weedy hill near Beulah, Wyo., has been solved.
“When we first found these things, a lady gave me the information that there was four military headstones that were on a hill by Beulah,” said Vernon Davis, Society of Black Hills Pioneers Cemetery chairman. “And, of course, we’re in the cemetery all the time. We hunt down cemetery stuff often.”
Soon thereafter, Davis went to check on the stones.
“And sure enough, they were military stones,” he said. “And, so, I called the sheriff, of course, and the sheriff went out there and he gathered them up. They were on that hill out there that’s between the freeways, just out of Beulah, that has that big sign up on it. And they were just thrown out there on the hill.”
The stones were taken to Black Hills National Cemetery, where cemetery staff began working on them and information began coming in about the headstones.
“Actually, what we found out and what came to pass, was that those stones originally came out of the National Cemetery,” Davis said.
What Davis and the group learned is that the discarded headstones were damaged and new stones were created back in the 1960s.
“To make a long story short, the cemetery does have the stones,” Davis said. “The stones are there, and they’re in place and they’re right where they belong. It was the old stones that were damaged that were taken and thrown out on the hill up here.”
Davis said, unfortunately, there’s probably no way of finding the individual who took the stones and dropped them on the hill.
“It’s just a travesty, in a way, that people handle tombstones,” he said. “And why anyone would want a tombstone, I don’t know.”
Davis said Black Hills National Cemetery called to update him on the status of the stones Tuesday.
“He said there was just no mystery now to it at all,” Davis said. “That the stones are there at the cemetery and old stones, when they get those old stones back in like that, they destroy them. So they aren’t ever getting out again.”
There were four headstones found, in all.
“Two of them were women’s and there was one of them that was a child,” Davis said. “Then, the other one was Lieutenant (JG) McCroskey.”
The stone of Robert McCroskey is the most legible of the four and indicates he served in the Navy Reserve in World War II, born Aug. 6, 1912, died, April 22, 1966.
One of the women’s stones indicates that she was the wife of a corporal and born Jan. 22, 1898, died May 9, 1967 – both her and her husband’s names are illegible.
The other women’s stone bears the name Elsie, wife of corporal William Mern, born Feb. 28, 1895, died Dec. 22, 1965.
Davis said the Society of Black Hills Pioneers, founded in 1876, has a fund that provides reward money for information regarding headstones, for example, vandalism and theft, and the woman who found the stones was rewarded.
“The lady that found them and her husband were riding their motorcycles and kind of ran into them, I think,” Davis said. “They were way up in the weeds on top of that hill.”
Davis said the Society of Black Hills Pioneer’s Cemetery Committee started in Belle Fourche, following a vandalism incident where young adults tipped over all the stones in the old Minnesela Cemetery.
“That’s where it kinda’ started and we got together and we started raising money, getting donations,” he said. “Not only that, but when we first started, there were a lot of cemeteries that had vandalism damage.”
Davis said what kids don’t realize is that the stones are worth more than $500 a piece, some costing as much as $50,000 or $60,000.
“Headstones are not cheap and, so, they start damaging those stones and they’re liable for them,” he said. “These tombstones, here, are the first time in three and a half years that we’ve had any trouble with any cemetery. We just stopped it because of the rewards.”
Davis said it is particularly disturbing when the historic stones are damaged.
“In Deadwood, they busted up three 1800s stones, well, you can’t replace them and if you buy new ones, they’re in the thousands of dollars,” he said.
Davis said it was important for the Black Hills Pioneer Society to figure out the mystery of the Beulah tombstones because they didn’t know where they belonged and wanted to return them.
“When we first found those stones, we thought that they were probably taken from some other cemetery,” he said. “Who would’ve thought that they came from the National Cemetery? And they were just thrown out there in a pile of junk. They were all dirty and grass was growing on them. The lettering was hard to read because they’d been laying there so long. It started out as a mystery and it’s not a mystery now.”
That being said, Davis emphasized that someone took them out of the Black Hills National Cemetery.
“But they have no idea who did it,” he said.
Davis said the Black Hills Pioneer Society is there for the public and is always looking for things that come from cemeteries.
“One of the things that we’re constantly looking for is those little lambs that they put on children’s graves,” he said. “There’s, like, six or seven of those missing out of the cemeteries. And I’m sure that there’s some kids who would sure like to have their tombstone back.”
Those wishing to contact the Society of Black Hills Pioneer Cemetery Committee should call: Jeannine Guern at 580-1788, Susan Boyin 892-7742, or Vernon Davis at 307-643-1442.
