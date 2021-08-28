Mustang Rally coming to Sturgis

STURGIS — Driving schools, a show n’ shine, military tribute and much more are planned for the Sturgis Mustang Rally beginning Tuesday, and continuing through Labor Day weekend in Sturgis.
This year’s event kicks off with a meet and greet at the new Sturgis Brewing Company off Exit 32 in Sturgis.
This is the 15th year for the rally which draws not only registered owners, but also thousands of Mustang enthusiasts who like to look at the cars.
Registration for this year’s rally begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the ThunderDome, 12998 S.D. Highway 34 east of Sturgis.
The annual Show and Shine Competition on Sturgis Main Street, which is sponsored by Scott Peterson Motors, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Other events during the Sturgis Mustang Rally include the Mustang Rodeo at the ThunderDome and the Southern Hills Poker Run Tour.
BFGoodrich will sponsor two days of Autocross Driving School at The Thunderdome during this year’s Sturgis Mustang Rally.
There will be Auto Cross Competition at the ThunderDome on Friday and Sunday. And, Mustang Drag Racing at Sturgis Dragway will be on Saturday.
Instead of large face-to-face socials, as have been a tradition of the event in past years, again this year the evening gatherings will include drive-in movies near Rally headquarters — the ThunderDome east of Sturgis.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.