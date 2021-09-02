Mustang owners compete in rodeo

STURGIS — Zoey Kruse and her dad, Ron Bradeen, stage at the starting line for the Mustang Rodeo at the 15th Annual Mustang Rally in Sturgis Wednesday evening. The rodeo is a timed couples event.
Each car is given some ladder ball bolas and some lassos for the driver and passenger. The team must drive the course, toss the bean bags and lasso the horses for points. This is a low-speed event and points are the main focus.
The Mustang Rally continues in Sturgis with the annual Show and Shine, sponsored by Scott Peterson Motors, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Main Street Sturgis.
