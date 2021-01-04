Musician, author overcame mental illness, addiction

RAPID CITY — Shawn Bitz spun out of control for a decade, but then he slammed on the brakes and seized the wheel.
Alcohol and drugs took Bitz on a wild ride that left him fighting depression and anxiety. By the time he was 24, he was at the end of the road.
But the South Dakota musician and writer turned his life around, went through rehab and emerged healthier and happier. After more than two decades performing as the leader of the Abby SomeOne band, he has turned to writing.
His first book, “Butterfly Pit Crew,” told the story of two friends, Christopher and Derisk, whose love of basketball and life was tempered by a growing dependence on alcohol and drugs.
The book was self-published in December 2015, selling about 1,100 copies.
He has just published his second novel “The Slim Chance Tour: Stories in the Key of G-Whiz” through Written Dreams Publishing, an independent company based in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
It tells the story of Slim Chance, a retired rocker who has turned to growing grapes in Ohio after experiencing the “underbelly” of show business.
“The price of chasing fame and fortune without hesitation,” Bitz said in describing it. “There’s a lot of redemption in it. I hope I put enough laughs in there and enough redemptive themes, too.”
In the book, Slim allows a dogged reporter, Stephen Michael Barber, into his life and they spend a night in a cabin talking as the musician turned farmer details the highs and lows of his career, including the substances that kept him high and left him low.
Bitz said Slim Chance, who like him grew up in Custer, is based on both himself and his dad, comedian Gary Mule Deer. Both struggled with drugs, with Bitz smoking clouds of pot, drinking vodka every day and using handfuls of prescription pills, with some cocaine mixed in.
Getting sober
Bitz finally got clean in late 1986, as he “crawled into a treatment center,” worn down by the booze and dope. There have been ups and downs, he admits, but in the end, it’s a positive story.
He’s never relapsed. He was released from a treatment facility on New Year’s Eve 1986 and worked at a bar in Spearfish. Bitz said he was not tempted to drink or try drugs again.
“I was done. And I don’t know why I was done,” he said. “I was one of the lucky ones, one of the blessed ones.”
His dad, who had a long-term cocaine habit that fueled days without sleep as he gambled away thousands of dollars, followed suit in 1987 and both have been clean and sober since.
Mule Deer, whose real name is Gary Miller, is a Spearfish native who has had a long and successful career on TV, in nightclubs and on tours. At 80, Mule Deer remains active and is in amazing shape, his son said.
But for years he struggled with substance abuse. In the mid-1980s, he brought Bitz into his life and they spent three years living a rock-and-roll lifestyle, with plentiful supplies of drugs and alcohol.
Bitz said he recalls one day at his father’s California home when a very famous comedian — whose name Bitz declined to reveal — was rolling joints. Bitz asked his dad if it was OK if he smoked pot, and his dad replied sure, as long as he didn’t mind him snorting coke.
Bitz said during that three-year period, they traveled extensively, met celebrities including David Letterman and Steve Martin, a longtime friend and former roommate of Mule Deer.
Bitz said he had fun at times, but realized it was not a sustainable lifestyle. He was never arrested, never got a DUI, never spent a night in jail. But his life was a mess.
The only option
He had said getting clean was his only option. He has never had a drink or used a drug since.
That’s not the case with many people who struggle with substance abuse. Bitz said there were 28 people in his rehab program and almost all of them slipped back into using. Most are dead now.
“The numbers are pretty scary,” Bitz said.
His sponsor, who helped him remain sober, “got thirsty” and took a drink after 32 years of sobriety.
“Within a year, he was dead,” Bitz said, as he shot himself. “And this was the guy who saved my life, saved my life in Spearfish. I still have never shook that. I have never had another sponsor since.”
He started drinking alcohol when he was 14. Even while he did that, he was a very accomplished athlete at Custer High School, playing basketball for legendary coach Larry Luitjens, who won more games than any boys high school coach in state history.
Bitz also ran track and cross country and played football, but hoops was his passion. He was just 16 when he started his senior year, and wonders if his youth was a factor in some of the choices he made.
When he enrolled at the University of South Dakota, he thought he might be able to walk onto the basketball team, but a few pickup games with Coyote players made him realize he wasn’t at their level.
Instead, he started to party. Drugs entered the scene while he drank more and more, starting every day with a stiff drink that left his roommates thinking he was nuts.
“I really exploded,” Bitz said. “My addiction exploded.”
For a decade, alcohol and drugs were a constant. Part of the reason may have been a longing for a connection with his father, whose comedy career was on the rise.
“I got to know my father watching him on TV as a kid,” Bitz said.
He also said he felt pressure to emulate him, to succeed in show business. But his addictions, mixed in a toxic cocktail with mental illness, prevented him from achieving what he might have done.
“I think growing up with a famous father was very difficult for me,” Bitz said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself, I put a lot of pressure on myself and I didn’t know how to ... I just assumed that was what I had to do, too.
“Unfortunately there’s no certificate for that. You can’t go to school. You can’t go to fame school,” he said. “You have to earn it, and my dad earned it.”
Instead of devoting himself music, Bitz got high, worked on his tan and floated along. Looking back, he thinks he might have done better if he had settled in Nashville or Los Angeles and tried to make his name as a songwriter.
Bitz did have regional success with music, leading an ever-evolving cast of musicians — he said he has counted 32 people who passed through Abby SomeOne — and released five albums.
Mental health issues
Still, there were personal struggles.
Bitz said over the years, he has had three nervous breakdowns and two “nervous breakthroughs.” Those five episodes cost him more than a year in institutions.
At his lowest point, he was confined in the state mental hospital for a few months, in part because he was without health insurance.
“I couldn’t make it, I couldn’t make it on my own,” Bitz said.
Stopping his psychotropic medicines cold turkey was likely a factor in his last mental health crisis when he was 42, he said. He has worked in the mental health field for 25 years, written the books and revived Abby Something recently for a new album.
Bitz said his mother admires his writing, although she told him “Butterfly” was a tough read for her. There was so much sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, she said.
“Well, Mom, that was my life,” Bitz replied.
His father has been very supportive of both his musical career and his writing. While Bitz didn’t get to know him when he was younger, with his parents splitting up when he was young, they have grown very close.
“He’s my hero,” he said.
Mule Deer is a fan of Bitz’s books.
“My son is quite a wordsmith. Every paragraph is a descriptive adventure,” Mule Deer said. “I could not be more proud.”
“The Slim Chance Tour: Stories in the Key of G-Whiz” is available online through Amazon, Barnes and Nobles and other outlets for $24.99 for hardbacks, $15 for soft-cover versions. Bitz also sells autographed copies for $25 for hardbacks, $15 for the soft-cover books. Both require $7 for shipping and handling.
Bitz, 58, lives in Rapid City with his wife Julie and their four dogs. He is contemplating another novel, this one examining the deaths of several Native Americans who died in Rapid Creek. Some have termed the deaths suspicious, while others consider them the sad result of alcoholism and homelessness.
Bitz said he is pondering a story of a private eye who discovers a serial killer was behind the drownings. So far, it’s just notes but he may take a shot at it.
Right now, he is focused on sharing the story of Slim Chance, and encouraging people to find a way out of the traps they have ensnared themselves in.
“Mental illness and addiction are winnable wars,” Bitz said. “They really are. I want people to know that.
“To me, it’s passing along what I’ve been given,” he said. “I’m not a guru, I’m not a healer. But I think we’re all teachers for each other. We’re all teachers and students. To me, I’m giving back from the great teachers I have had.”
