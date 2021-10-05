Music to Deadwood’s ears

DEADWOOD — Top national talent in the field of songwriting and the fans who love to listen to their lyrical creations will converge in Deadwood this weekend, as the 10th Annual Wild West Songwriters Festival brings a look behind the lyrics to attendees of this live music festival to be held at locations throughout town Thursday through Saturday.
A partnership between the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Deadwood Mountain Grand (DMG) stages the highly sought-out, unique musical event.
“This is by far one of my favorite events every year,” said DMG General Manager Susan Kightlinger. “The songwriters are amazing performers and the stories they tell about how and why they wrote the songs is an absolute thrill.”
Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad said every year event organizers are sure to invite back some songwriting favorites, also bringing in new ones, as well. “The new faces are a mixture of established pros and new, rising stars. That said, even if you’ve watched a songwriter in years past, you should put them on your ‘must see’ schedule again.” Harstad said. “They are always working on new songs and their hits are getting airtime. We are looking to host around 15 national songwriters and 30 regional songwriters at this year’s event.”
A-list artists such as Keith Urban, Meghan Trainor, Rascal Flats, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Lil Wayne will be represented by their songwriting partners at the. The Wild West Songwriter’s Festival will also feature songwriters that have produced or co-written hits like “Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Whallen, “All About The Bass” and “Dear Future Husband” by Meghan Trainor, “My Religion” by Dierks Bentley, “International Harvester” by Craig Morgan, “Truck Yeah” by Tim McGraw and many, many more hits.
Slated to appear and perform are Kevin Kadish, Danny Myrick, Dean Alexander, Alyssa Bonagura, Megan Linville, Caylee Hammack (who is currently opening for Chris Stapleton) and many more.
A new local element for the event has been added to this year’s lineup.
“The local songwriter scene has really grown since we started this event, and some 30 songwriters from around the area will also be part of the event,” Harstad said. “This effort is led by local songwriter and performer Heath Johnson and he’ll be leading a local writer’s Jam Friday and Saturday night of the festival. It’s a great way to celebrate 10 years of hosting some of the best writers in the business here in Deadwood.”
The festival consists of three days of free “writer’s rounds” that feature songwriters who are excellent performers in their own right, singing the hits they have written and telling the story behind the music. These rounds are fan favorites, most notably because they are able to listen to songs that have sold millions across the world in very intimate venues throughout the historic town of Deadwood.
Harstad said each writer’s round lasts about an hour, and a schedule is available at www.WildWestSongwriters.com, where writer bios are housed and attendees can decide who they want to pop in and see.
“Once you narrow it down, and pick out which writer’s rounds you will attend, you’ll head to that location,” Harstad said. “The performances are acoustic and usually three to four musicians are assigned to each,” he said. “The songwriters take turns playing, usually starting with a story about how, and with whom the songs were written, elaborating on life experiences that inspired the lyrics they’ve heard on the radio. That moment you recognize the first few notes, or the melody, is a little surreal. It’s an interactive, unmatched experience.”
Writer’s rounds will begin Thursday night and continue through Saturday including 31 local and regional songwriter’s playing locations throughout Deadwood.
“This is an opportunity for people to understand the artistry and method that results in the creation of their favorite songs,” Harstad said. “Attendees get to watch these incredibly talented musicians perform and tell their stories at various venues around Deadwood. For the songwriters, it’s a chance to share this ‘in the round’ style performance with fans that rarely or never get the opportunity to enjoy it. Songwriters festivals are very unique; there are only a few in the United States. At our event, attendees are able to come to Deadwood and take in several each day. All of the events are free.”
Both Friday and Saturday evenings will culminate with the local songwriter’s jam at the Eagle Bar on Deadwood’s Main Street beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Also scheduled for Saturday is a national Songwriter’s Showcase at DMG beginning at 8:30 p.m., featuring many of the national writers performing newly written material. The event is free to the public, but donations will be accepted to benefit local charities.
“It’s hard to say an exact number, but it’s easy to say that the writer’s rounds will be in front of a full house,” Harstad said. “People really have embraced this event and make sure it’s on their calendars each year, and make a point to see their favorites from the front-row, or as close as they can get, each session.”
All of the events are free to the public including the writer’s rounds, however it is recommended to arrive early to the intimate sized venues.
“Once people attend for the first time, they really begin to understand and appreciate the artistry that happens off-stage in the music business,” Harstad said. “You’ll never listen to a song the same way again, and you’ll keep coming back for more.”
