STURGIS — Sturgis kicked off the summer season with the first Music on Main and mountain bike race Wednesday.
Streets around Harley-Davidson Rally Point were lined with food trucks, vendors and fun activities for youth. People were enjoying the sounds of Slamabama both in their lawn chairs and on the dance floor.
The weekly Music on Main continues to gain popularity, said Sturgis Rally and Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell.
“It’s just a great community event. There is music and activities for all ages. It’s a great time to sit down enjoy the music, food and good friends, not to mention the bike race.” she said.
There were more than 150 riders registered for the first Music on Main Mountain Bike Series race Wednesday.
“There is incredible interest in the bike races this year,” Even-Cordell said. “Sturgis is becoming well known for its trails and beauty.”
The race series, sponsored by Monument Health, Xtreme Dakota Bicycles and SRAM, begins at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. This year, riders will be escorted to the edge of town to the starting line. In the past, the race began and ended downtown.
So that bicycle riders are not racing through the streets of Sturgis, the races will start and end on the edge of town, Even-Cordell said.
There are a few other new additions to this year’s event including new inflatables for kids, new vendors and new food trucks. Also, local non-profit groups will oversee the weekly kids’ fun zone.
In past years, the fun zone has been home to a bouncy house an oversized Connect 4 game and face painting to name a few.
Although they were not available for the first Music on Main, the city has purchased new inflatables which include sumo wrestling suits, a Velcro climbing wall and bungee run game.
Food trucks scheduled for Music on Main this summer include – Eddie’s Tacos, The Good Stuffed Handcrafted Burgers, Crystal Cakes, Kona Ice, Little Coffee cabin and Phat Bottom Salsa.
There will be tap beer available at the Rally Point which must be consumed in open container cups available for purchase.
Music on Main is scheduled Wednesday nights, beginning at 6 p.m., from June through July 20.
Even-Cordell, who is in her first year at the helm of Music on Main, said she is a little apprehensive, but also excited for the season.
“I have a great crew that is here to help,” she said. “I would encourage people to come on out. It’s always a fun event.”
Here is the schedule of bands for Sturgis Music on Main:
• June 8: Peach Street Revival
• June 15: Wild Planes
• June 22: Camp Comfort
• June 29: Nate Botsford
• July 6: Booz N Tuna
• July 13: Common Law
• July 20: Minority Falls
