Murder charge filed in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY— The man who died following a shooting at a Rapid City hotel will be buried today while charges against a 19-year-old man accused of shooting him have been increased.
Quincy Maurce Bear Robe, 19, is now charged with second-degree murder after Melvin Pourier Jr., also 19, died. A Pennington County grand jury handed down an indictment on Wednesday.
Bear Robe previously was charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and committing or attempting to commit a felony with a firearm, a second-degree felony. He is being held in the Pennington County Jail in Rapid City on $1 million bond set by Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue.
A court hearing is scheduled for April 25, before 7th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Joshua Hendrickson.
Bear Robe is charged with shooting Pourier Jr., in a hotel room at the Grand Gateway Hotel early on March 19. Pourier died in the Rapid City hospital on Sunday, April 3.
More details on the incident emerged Thursday during interviews with police and with the family of the dead man.
Mayor Steve Allender and Rapid City Assistant Police Chief Scott Sitts said they were answering questions to dispel rumors and untrue accounts of the shooting.
“We’ve been dealing with these false rumors today, so I will have the PD respond,” Allender said.
Sitts said Officer Samantha Williams was in the hotel parking lot on a different call when a staffer for Black Hills Patrol, a private security firm, yelled to her about hearing gunshots and a fleeing suspect. Williams, who was working alone while on patrol that night, pursued Bear Robe, who was armed with a loaded .40 caliber handgun, according to court records, and made the arrest.
According to a probable cause affidavit made available to The Daily Beast on Friday, Rapid City police officers responded to the Grand Gateway Hotel at 1721 N. LaCrosse St. at approximately 4:30 a.m. March 18 for a possible shooting.
“When officers arrived, they located Myron Blaine Pourier Jr. with a gunshot wound,” the reports from Rapid City Police Det. Andrew Randazzo states.
“He was transported to the hospital and taken into emergency surgery.”
Pourier died 16 days later.
“During an interview, Quincy stated he shot Myron during an argument Myron was having with Quincy’s girlfriend,” the report states. “This account was corroborated by other witnesses. On scene, .40 caliber shell casings were located. The shell casings that were located matched the brand of bullets remaining in the pistol on Quincy’s person.
“A bullet was recovered from Myron during surgery. That bullet is consistent in size with a .40 caliber bullet.”
While police were apprehending Bear Robe, a Black Hills Patrol staffer located the hotel room where the shooting had taken place and found Pourier. The security officer began providing medical aid, Sitts said.
Two minutes later, a Rapid City police officer entered the room and worked with the security officer to render aid, including treating the wounds and providing chest compressions.
Another officer then arrived with an automated external defibrillator, Sitts said, and checked to see if a shock was called for to assist his heart. The signal came back, “no,” Sitts said, so chest compressions were continued.
“They got a pulse,” he said.
Myron Pourier Sr. said his son was in the hotel as part of a birthday weekend celebration for his girlfriend, Eternity Red Starr. He said his son was a peaceful person who only went into the hotel room to assist a cousin who was afraid to go in there.
The senior Pourier, who was not present but has spoken with numerous people who were, said his son was asked to help the young woman retrieve her clothing so she could leave. Once he set foot inside the room, people immediately surrounded him and an altercation ensued.
“He was probably only in that room for a minute, maybe two. There’s a lot that needs to come out,” Pourier said.
He said when his son turned to leave the room, he was shot in the back of the neck. Law enforcement officials told him there was a single gunshot, but a doctor indicated there may have been two, Pourier said.
“I believe he was executed, and I think it deserves the death penalty,” he said.
John Murphy, the Rapid City lawyer representing Bear Robe, was unavailable for comment. A person who answered the phone at his office said he was “out of the country” and could not be reached.
Racial tensions and social media
The shooting was a horrible experience, Myron Pourier Sr. said, and seeing a racial issue follow on its heels just added to his family’s pain.
In the wake of the shooting, Connie Uhre of the Grand Gateway announced on Twitter that the hotel Cheers, its sports bar and casino, would ban all Native Americans.
“Due to the killing that took place at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19, 2022… we will no longer allow any Native American on property. Rancher and Travelers will receive a very special rate of $59.00 per night. Book direct.”
The post was later taken down, but Mayor Allender posted a screenshot, others shared it on social media and local media covered it extensively.
This prompted a federal discrimination lawsuit from NDN Collective, a Rapid City organization “dedicated to building Indigenous power,” with former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson, the son of former South Dakota Sen. Tim Johnson, filing the lawsuit.
It also sparked outrage across the city, state and nation. A march and rally was held in Rapid City on March 23 to express disgust with the racist post. Racial tensions have been a constant concern in the city and state, which has a 10% Native American population and a lengthy history of conflict between Natives and whites dating back to Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer’s expedition through the Black Hills in 1874.
Pourier, 52, said his son was still alive when Uhre made her comments.
“So that offended us,” he said. “She judged him by the color of his skin, not who he was, not who he was. That woman turned it into a race war.”
Days later, someone from the Uhre family posted a comment expressing her sorrow about his son, Pourier said, and offered to arrange a meeting between the two families. He said he was so preoccupied with his son’s battle for life, he didn’t quite grasp who sent it, and had not replied.
The Grand Gateway announced it was closed “for spring cleaning” until May 16, but General Manager Nick Uhre said Friday it was still accepting check-ins on “direct booking.”
Uhre denied his mother Connie was an owner of the hotel, saying she did not own a single share of stock. He said he was the hotel owner, and no ban on Natives was in place.
However, the federal lawsuit states that Retsel Corp does business as the Grand Gateway Hotel, and Cheers Sports Bar and Lounge. The 2021 annual report for Retsel Corp., lists Connie Uhre as president and a director of that entity.
Nick Uhre did not respond when asked about the apparent disparity in his claim. But he insisted allegations of racism are unfounded.
“Natives are welcome at the Grand Gateway Hotel, always have been, always will,” he told KOTA-TV in March. “In fact, a Native American with a pre-existing reservation just checked in.”
The lawsuit also refers to armed guards, one carrying a rifle, who were posted at the hotel on March 23. A photo of two men, one with a long gun, was attached to documents filed at the federal courthouse.
The lawsuit also notes that on March 21, Connie Red Bear of Rapid City and a second Native American tried to rent a room at the Grand Gateway. They were turned away.
The next day, representatives of NDN Collective attempted to rent five rooms, and also were rejected. When they asked to speak to a manager, a person they believed to be Nick Uhre ordered them out of the hotel, following them outside and making them feel intimidated by his “threatening demeanor.”
Nick Uhre started an email chain with other local business people. On March 19, he sent this out:
“I really do not want to allow Natives on property. Every time we have problems I call the police with it, the first thing they ask is what nationality is he or she and 98% of the time I have to say native (sic), and we call at least once a week. they (sic) kill each other walk around with guns . . . The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives…so we just have to say no to them!!”
An altered version with his mother’s name attached claiming it was sent on March 20 was shared on social media, and that is the version cited in the lawsuit. But a Twitter post indicates her son Nick sent it out the day before.
He said the email with his mother’s name attached was “a doctored image.” He twice said it is “under investigation.”
Uhre, who has had an adversarial relationship with the city, has asked Gov. Kristi Noem to intercede, including requesting she remove Mayor Allender from office. That is not allowed under South Dakota law.
There were other side issues.
Myranda Pourier, the sister of the slain man, posted comments on Twitter that accused Rapid City police of being slow to respond to the shooting scene and failing to provide adequate care to him.
Police contacted the Pourier family to object, pointing out that it was a false narrative posted earlier on social media. Myranda Pourier removed the post, and her father said he will speak on the family’s behalf.
“We thank law enforcement, EMS and Black Hills Patrol,” he said. “Right now, we need the detective. We need them on our side. My son was still alive when they found him. They found him behind the door. They could hear him moving. I commend them. They did the best they could to give him hope.”
Pourier said they hoped the younger Pourier might recover, noting that while his injuries were severe, he rallied.
“My son was a fighter, you know,” he said.
But doctors told them after a few days that he was brain dead and after life-support was removed, he died at 3:24 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
Four Black Hills Patrol staffers met with members of the Pourier family on March 25. They announced a $500 donation to offset medical bills, posed for a photo posted on the security agency’s Facebook page and provided a brief account of the events.
The security firm also expressed appreciation for the Pourier family’s “warm and gracious expression of thanks it gave to the professional and brave BHP officers who without hesitation and at great risk to themselves went to Blaine’s aid,” the Facebook post said.
On Friday, Pourier said he wanted to put the crime and the controversy behind him. They were focusing on his son’s journey to the Spirit World. He wants to remember the gentle, loving young man who shared prayers with him as they hiked up Black Elk Peak, the highest point in South Dakota, named for revered Lakota holy man Black Elk, whom they are related to, Pourier said.
He’s thinking about his son, who smiled as he told his dad he was headed to Rapid City to play volleyball and spend time with his girlfriend. It was the last time he ever saw him.
“He was enjoying life,” Pourier said. “Doing what he loved to do.”
A wake was held Sunday at the Batesland School Gymnasium in Batesland.
Funeral services will be held today at the Batesland School Gymnasium. Deacon Bill White will preside. Traditional Lakota services will be offered by Mike Carlow Jr., Jerome LeBeaux and Doug Patton. Burial will follow in the Pourier Family Cemetery in Porcupine.
A fund has been established to offset medical expenses. Donations can be made to the Myron Blaine Pourier Medical Expense Fund, in care of Security First Bank, 805 5th St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
