Municipal elections coming to Spearfish in April

SPEARFISH — Seats in all three wards, as well as the mayor’s will be coming up for election in Spearfish this April along with two seats on the Spearfish School Board.
In Ward 1, Councilman Marty Clark’s seat will be open, having completed his second three-year term. Clark said he plans to run for re-election this year.
In Ward 2, Councilman Larry Klarenbeek’s seat will also be open. Klarenbeek served on the council in the 1990s, and again, beginning in 2016. Klarenbeek said that he would tentatively not be running for re-election this year.
In Ward 3, Councilwoman Ana Rath’s seat will be open after only one year on the council. Rath was elected to serve a one-year term to fill the spot left by Darick Eisenbraun. John Lee had been appointed in December 2020 to fill Eisenbraun’s seat until the regularly scheduled Ward 2 election last April where Rath ran unopposed. Rath will run again this year to retain her seat for a full three-year term.
Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke took over as mayor in 2013, and is completing her third term. Boke said she would not be running again this year.
“I’ve run for three terms, and that’s nine years,” she said. “I think its just time for someone else to step in and do a great job.”
Any resident of Spearfish who is at least 18 years old and registered to vote in Spearfish can run for mayor or council. Anyone interested in running for one of the open council seats must be registered in the ward for which they are running.
“There have been other cities in the state that have had 18-year-old council members, I don’t know if there have been any 18-year-old mayors,” said Michelle De Neui, Spearfish City Finance Officer.
In 1988, Shane Mack was elected, at age 18, as mayor of Castlewood, SD. At the time he was registered in the Guinness Book of Records as the youngest elected mayor in the country. In 2002, 18-year-old Justin Lammer made headlines running for mayor of Canistota, SD.
Petitions for candidacy can be picked up at the city finance office located at 625 N. 5th St., or downloaded from the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website, but no signatures may be collected until Jan. 28. Petitions must be notarized as declarations of candidacy before signatures can be collected as well. Signatures for ward-specific elections must be of residents registered to vote in that ward. Signatures for a mayoral candidate can be registered voters from anywhere in Spearfish.
“We do need 50 valid signatures to consider it a valid petition, we recommend people getting about 75, just to make sure they have enough signatures,” explained De Neui.
De Neui said Election Day can be hectic, but local elections are some of the most crucial.
“Those people that run for the local seats, they have the ability to their community directly,” she said.
The deadline for candidacy petitions will be 5 p.m., Feb. 25 at the city finance office.
Once all petitions have been submitted, and valid signatures counted, city staff will draw names for the order in which they will appear on the official ballot for any elections where more than one candidate is eligibly running.
The deadline to be eligible to vote in the April 12 election is March 28.
Register at the finance office, or at the county office. The joint municipal and school board election is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Spearfish Senior Center.
Absentee voting will be available at the finance office beginning March 28.
Anyone interested in volunteering to be an election worker, should contact De Neui at the city finance office by visiting www.cityofspearfish.com, or calling (605) 642-1325.v
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.