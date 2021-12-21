DEADWOOD — A new Boulder Canyon event venue has teamed up with Shiloh Rescue Ranch to present the community with a new family-friendly site that not only plays host to weddings and other gatherings, but also wagon and sleigh rides, as well as rescue animals and a planned petting zoo.
Muley Hill Lodge, a 70-acre property off Highway 14A and up Mattson Lane in Boulder Canyon, consists of two vacation home rentals, a restored dairy barn that hosts events, and the former Mattson arena, a roping arena built in the 1980s, that now accommodates Shiloh Horse Rescue.
The barn and nearby house were purchased by Mike Kindzerski of Lewistown, Mont., and Pam Brewer of Buffalo, S.D., in 2018, the renovations on the barn completed in Dec. 2020. In January 2021, they began advertising for weddings and have played host to more than nuptial ceremonies so far this year and is almost booked up for 2022.
“Our goal for the barn is graduation parties, weddings, family reunions, anything that’s a gathering of people,” Kindzerski said. “Anything that needs space for a gathering. It’s basically a family place for people to come, a family-oriented place to be.”
The property expanded later with the purchase of the arena and nearby house.
One vacation rental sleeps 12, the other 16.
While the weekends have filled up fast, there will be plenty of family attraction action going on at the property during the week from Memorial Day to Labor Day, with a plate of offerings hosted by Shiloh.
“A place of peace for horses in need,” Shiloh Rescue Ranch is owned and operated by Jill and Todd Weber of Deadwood, with 25 animals currently being sheltered.
“Shiloh is partnering with them to open to the public all summer,” Jill said. “We will be offering wagon or sleigh rides, a petting zoo, craft shows, tractor rides, family games, trout fishing, and a daily Homestead Supper.”
As soon as some substantial white stuff produces itself, the venue will play host to sleigh rides, as well.
“We’re planning something for Valentine’s Day,” Jill said.
Sherri Meidinger, who hosts monthly maker’s markets, used the venue for a highly successful craft show over the weekend.
“When I came out and checked out the barn, I was like, ‘This could be really cool for my Third Saturday, because that’s how I’ve set them up, the third Saturday of the month. I decided to call it Christmas in the Country … we have 25 vendors today. Most of them are local – from Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, Sturgis.”
At noon, approximately 200 patrons had frequented Saturday’s craft fair.
Brewer said the ultimate vision for the property keeps evolving.
In addition to the vacation rentals and event barn, Brewer and Meidinger plan to install eight camper hook-ups in the spring.
“So that everyone can be here in the area,” she said. “Then we’re going to have wagon rides or sleigh rides in the winter time. We’d like to eventually do some events with that, as well, as far as during that during the week for the public, as well, giving them rides, maybe, eventually doing a summer night or something, adding more of the property into it. Having another spot where we can stop with the wagons and making it so that people can just come and enjoy the day, basically. Have games for the kids, that kind of thing. We’d like to do, like, fall festivals and Halloween rides, Valentine’s rides, those kind of things.”
