Mule Deer hits the stage again

SPEARFISH — Nationally-known comedian and musician Gary Mule Deer, of Spearfish, is a popular Grand Ole Opry favorite who made his 90th Opry appearance on Dec. 18.
This year is going to be busier than ever, with upcoming Opry performances every month, so far scheduled for Jan. 21-22, Feb. 22, 25-26, March 29-30, and April 1-2. The Opry loves his comedy, with a little music thrown in, and he really loves being a regular part of the Opry.
Gary Mule Deer will make his 100th Grand Ole Opry appearance in May.
His 27 years as special guest with Johnny Mathis and the orchestra continues as well, in theatre across the U.S. They were in Savannah, Ga., and Virginia Beach, Fla., on Feb. 12 they’ll appear at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. On March 4 they’ll be at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La., and in New Orleans at the Saenger Theatre March 6.
Mule Deer has a documentary about his unique and storied 60-year career coming out soon, featuring interviews with Steve Martin, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Conan O’Brian, Vince Gill, and Alice Cooper, to name a few.
