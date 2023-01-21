Mt. Moriah improvements to continue, $29.9K in design services approved.jpg

Between ticket booth sales and tour bus traffic, Mt. Moriah Cemetery sees anywhere between 80,000 and 100,000 visitors a year.

DEADWOOD — Wind, rain, and wintry weather take their toll on the historic resources housed in Deadwood’s most frequented cemetery. Tuesday, the Deadwood City Commission committed to further improvements at one of Deadwood’s most popular attractions, granting permission to contract for design services for the Mt. Moriah Cemetery project in the amount of $29,876 and rehabilitation of more than 30 gravesites.

“This is for 33 gravesites up at Mt. Moriah,” said Randy Adler, parks and recreation director and cemetery sexton. “The rock foundations are falling apart, some of the concrete. They’ve done work with the city in the past, did some major upgrades up there and we’d like to have them back to continue that work.”

