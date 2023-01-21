DEADWOOD — Wind, rain, and wintry weather take their toll on the historic resources housed in Deadwood’s most frequented cemetery. Tuesday, the Deadwood City Commission committed to further improvements at one of Deadwood’s most popular attractions, granting permission to contract for design services for the Mt. Moriah Cemetery project in the amount of $29,876 and rehabilitation of more than 30 gravesites.
“This is for 33 gravesites up at Mt. Moriah,” said Randy Adler, parks and recreation director and cemetery sexton. “The rock foundations are falling apart, some of the concrete. They’ve done work with the city in the past, did some major upgrades up there and we’d like to have them back to continue that work.”
The proposed scope of work includes developing plans for the repair/replacement of concrete walls, caps, and textured finishes in: Section 1 (seven gravesites); Section 2 (3 gravesites); Section 10 (one gravesite); Section 11 (one gravesite); 3rd Addition Section 1 (12 gravesites); 3rd Addition Section 2 (nine gravesites).
Commissioner Gary Todd asked what design services entail.
“Putting together the architectural plans for the restoration of the plots that need work, to repair them so they look like they have been there,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation & Planning Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “When we did the multi-million-dollar restoration up there, we didn’t do all the plots. Since that time, there’s been deterioration. Last year, we did the rock walls. This year, it’s all the concrete walls that are surrounding the plots that are deteriorating.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko pointed out that construction administration is part of the design services.
“To make sure it’s done properly,” Martinisko said.
Construction documents will be developed Jan.3-Feb. 24. Bidding period will be Feb. 25-March 15, with a March 15 bid opening. Construction period will be April 3-Sept. 30.
