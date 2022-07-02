Mt. Moriah Cemetery wall work awarded for $329K

DEADWOOD — One of Deadwood’s greatest historic treasures that houses some of its most infamous residents will undergo ongoing preservation improvements this fall, as June 20, the Deadwood City Commission awarded the Mt. Moriah Cemetery 2022 Improvements project to Complete Concrete, Inc. in the amount of $329,040.
“We are rehabbing and restoring several stacked rock walls that were low priority walls when Mt. Moriah was renovated 20 years ago,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “And so we have several retaining walls that are around graves, burial sites in Mt. Moriah, that are being restored. It’s the primary focus of these improvements, some of it just due to age of the walls, the stacked rock walls have collapsed. Some of it due to groundhogs, just damage and wear over the years. Some of these walls are a century old and more. With Mt. Moriah being sacred ground and a highly visited place, we want to make sure to protect our early pioneers that are buried there and maintain that historic cemetery.”
The project work includes a base bid of $283,840 plus alternatives in the amount of $45,200, for a total project cost of $329,040.
One other bid was received on the project -- S&S Builders submitted a base bid of $687,290.00.
“Staff and the landscape architect of record, Mike Bender with Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, support the recommendation to move forward with the entire project, due the conditions of the walls within the cemetery,” Kuchenbecker said.
The project will be paid for through the Mt. Moriah Enterprise Fund in a future budget supplement.
Deadwood City Commissioner Gary Todd asked what the balance in the fund it.
“It’s approximately one million dollars,” Kuchenbecker said.
Kuchenbecker said the improvements will be made mid-August through mid-October and pointed out that Mt. Moriah Cemetery is a must-see for many visitors.
“I don’t know if everybody realizes that we get between 80,000 and 100,000 visitors a year at Mt. Moriah, between the admissions at the ticket booth and the tour bus traffic,” he said.
