Mt. Moriah Cemetery to undergo $39.5K chip and seal

DEADWOOD — The path to the potters’ fields and the street that’s a straight shot to Wild Bill’s grave will receive a spring spruce-up, as Oct. 18 the Deadwood City Commission granted permission to contract for a $39,504 chip seal project in Mt. Moriah Cemetery for spring 2022.
“It’s been several years since that road has been chip sealed and we’ve got a few patches in along the side, so we did budget for repairs in 2022,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker.
Simon submitted a quote to chip seal Mt. Moriah in the amount of $39,504 and Kuchenbecker said the quote is a good one.
“It includes mobilization, cleaning roadway surfaces, and chip sealing cemetery roads,” Kuchenbecker said. “Based upon the weather and their current schedule, Simon cannot guarantee completion of this project in 2021. Therefore, Simon will
honor the quote until July 31, 2022.”
Kuchenbecker said Mt. Moriah Cemetery is an important historic resource and attraction for Deadwood.
“The cemetery is a very popular tourist destination with visitors from all over the United States and around the world,” Kuchenbecker said. “Due to the elements over the years, the roadways throughout Mt. Moriah Cemetery need resurfacing. Preservation and maintenance of the historic cemeteries is truly an ongoing, never-ending project which includes repairing monuments, stonework, ironwork, retaining walls, erosion control issues, and other critical elements as determined throughout the seasons.”
The chip and seal will be paid from the 2022 Historic Cemeteries repair budget line item.
