Mr. Tupper goes to Washington

ST. ONGE — With an increased interest in the national cattle market from federal lawmakers, Congressional delegates are looking to the Midwest to help fill in the gaps in the industry between producers and packers.
“There is a crisis in rural America. We are losing our producers at an alarming rate. All the while watching big corporate feeders, packers make record profits with the threat of vertical integration hanging over our head,” said Justin Tupper, general manager of St. Onge Livestock, and vice president of the U.S. Cattleman’s Association.
Tupper was invited to give testimony during the Senate’s Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry hearing on June 23.
The committee also heard testimonies from proponents of the meat packing industry, who say the discrepancies seen in the industry today are normal economic ebbs and flows, and that the market will correct itself once more productions plants come online.
“Cattle are not beef. Cattle are one of several inputs into beef production, other major inputs include labor, physical capitol and technology,” Dr. Dustin Aherin an animal protein analyst at Rabo AgriFinance in the RaboResearch Food and AgriBusiness group told the committee.
Typically, ranchers sell their animals at the sale barn for cents per pound. Those animals can then be sent to a feedlot where more weight is tacked on before going to be processed into beef. While the rancher may walk away only having made $60-$150 from a single animal, the meat packer could easily earn up to $1,000 from that same animal just in the consumable beef it produces. Adherin’s argument posits that those market inputs he mentioned at the processing level add cost to the packers end of the industry, so that profit margin gap may not be as wide as some think.
Aherin also said those market inputs seek and fail to balance with each other, and that when one input outweighs another it creates an imbalance, which must be made up by another.
“Input imbalances are communicated through prices whether that’s cattle prices, wages, or investment.” Aherin said.
Aherin suggested that a major fire at a Tyson plant in 2019, as well as labor shortages during the pandemic have contributed to packers needing to make up revenue through other inputs, such as paying less for cattle and charging more for beef.
“The imbalance of excess, market-ready cattle supplies in the face of reduced, operational packing capacity has put downward pressure on cattle prices. Meanwhile, consumer demand for beef and all animal protein has reached record levels fueled by pandemic stock piling, increased and reallocated consumer income, and more recently restaurant re-openings, not to mention export demand. These dynamics, combined with elevated processing costs, have increased the spread between beef price and cattle price,” he explained.
Tupper refuted Adherin’s position in an interview with the Pioneer.
“I think one thing the pandemic maybe taught the packer … instead of having to kill more (which raises costs), they can put a little fear into the consumer and charge a little more at the meat counter and kill less and make the same amount of money or more,” he said.
Tupper said, since 2015, profit margins for the four major meatpacking companies, Tyson, JBS, Cargill, and National Beef, have increased from around $100-$200 per head of cattle to over $1,000 today.
“We have huge disparities, right now the packer’s paying somewhere around $1.25 (per pound) for fat cattle and returning somewhere around $1,000 a head profit to him,” he said. “All the while the producers who are raising the cattle are barely making ends meet or losing money.”
Tupper said the big four packers control 85% of the market, including how much of how beef is sold to consumers in big box stores.
“(With) the consumers paying what they’re paying, definitely some of that market share should be coming back to the producer and we’re just not seeing that happen right now,” he said.
The argument that the market inputs would correct themselves as more beef producers come online, thereby creating more outlets for cattle producers to sell their cows (otherwise known as “shackle space”) “just doesn’t fly,” Tupper said.
“We need that shackle space to be larger and there’s no question about that, but that should not be the only negligent factor that decides whether us, as producers, make money,” he explained.
Tupper said the danger comes from the big corporate packers buying out the smaller, mom and pop butchers, thereby again, just putting more shackle space in the coffers of the big four.
“They talk about efficiencies that these big plants can have versus the a small plant because they can do it cheaper, well if we get efficiencies and we have to give up competition then we really haven’t gained anything,” he said. “The key there is that we have to make sure they’re sustainable and they have a place in the market. The big four packers also control most of the way that meat is sold to the big box stores like Wal-Mart, Safeway, and all of those.”
Tupper said the situation with the big four packers constitutes an oligopoly, which has gotten the attention of the federal government.
“There is precedent in other industries, in the oil industry and the telephone industry where the DOJ and the anti trust has kicked in and they’ve broken them up because they had too much market power and it became unfair market practices in a free market system,” he explained. “We’ve been battling this thing a long time and they’re finally starting to see the light that we’ve got to get some action done and I think COVID-19 probably sped that up a little bit.”
In recent months, there have been several bills with bipartisan support circulating through congress, many of which coming from our South Dakota representatives.
“I think it may be the only issue in Washington that’s not partisan, that they can get something done together on. … Our South Dakota delegation is very well-informed on this topic,” Tupper said. “Senator Thune has been one, we’ve been waiting for to kind of hang his hat on one side and definitely during the hearing, he came out on the side of the small farmers and ranchers and local producers here in South Dakota.”
As our representatives work to begin addressing anticompetitive practices in the beef industry at the federal level, Tupper said it’s paramount for consumers to stay connected and engaged in their local cattle community.
“If there was a good thing to come out of COVID-19, a lot of people realized that if it wasn’t going to be available at the meat counter at the big box stores, ‘let’s go to our local producers and have them take one to the locker and we’ll butcher one ourselves,’” he said. “Get involved, stay informed. If we want our way of life to continue just like it is in these rural communities, we’re gonna have to fight and scrap for it every day.”
For more information about the U.S. Cattleman’s Association, visit www.uscattlemen.org/.
For information about the South Dakota Cattleman’s Association, visit www.sdcattlemen.org.
For information on the Spearfish Livestock Association, visit www.spearfishlivestockassociation.org.
For information on St. Onge Livestock, visit www.stongelivestock.com/index.cfm.
