Mr. Beautiful Fork competition to return to Belle Fourche Saturday

BELLE FOURCHE –– Six local men are slated to take center stage at the Mr. Beautiful Fork personality pageant and fundraiser Saturday in support of the Belle Fourche Community Theater.
After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restructuring, Derek Olson, Belle Fourche Area Community Theater executive director, said that people can expect the same old comedic relief, but with a twist.
“I think everybody is really excited to get back to it,” Olson said. “Now that it’s been a few years, everybody’s just excited to do it again.”
Saturday’s event, themed “Fight Night,” will be generally laid out the same as past events, with a little flare to shake up the format. Each pageant has historically showcased contestants competing in a number of categories, including evening wear, a talent showcase, and interviews.
“We’re going to have games this year that our contestants will have to participate in,” Olson said, adding that the games are similar to those played by Jimmy Fallon and his guests on his late-night TV shows. “Beyond that, we’ll have our normal evening wear and talents and interviews and stuff like that.”
In addition, Olson said the group hopes to keep the event’s comedic environment while also working to tamp down some of the rowdiness factor that has been witness in past events.
“Still fun, still a lot of adult fun, but a little less rowdy,” he said.
On top of throwing fun games into the mix, Olson said that this year, each of the contestants have selected a local community service project.
“We just wanted to make sure that we’re doing stuff that’s giving back to the community,” he said, adding that the pandemic makes volunteerism trickier that usual. “But this year, this is, I think, the best way we can.”
Olson, who has competed in the competition once before, is returning to fight for a chance at the crown. The remaining contestants include Nathan Schreier, Chandler Polk, Collin Hockenbary, Nathan Velander, and Nic Loper.
Two-time past competitor Geno Pesicka will emcee the event.
“It’s going to be a blast; we’re really excited,” Olson said.
Whichever contestant rakes in the most donations will be crowed the 2021 Mr. Beautiful Fork.
Donations and/or votes are already being accepted online or in person, with group jars for votes and collection currently located at the Belle Fourche Rec Center, Graps, and the Leaky Pot Café.
“And then, all that money goes towards (a contestant’s) total of winnings,” Olson explained.
This year, Olson said that admission this year is limited to 100. He said that saves space for the group’s volunteers to participate and enjoy the event as well.
Tickets for the 21+ event are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance online at www.bellefourcheact.com.
Olson recommended that anyone who wants to attend go purchase tickets online to ensure they can get a ticket.
“That way they would know for sure they would get a ticket,” he said.
Audience members will be able to bet on their favorite contestants, along with other ways to potentially win drink tokens and gift certificates.
All money raised goes to the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater group, which it uses as its operational budget, funding the entertaining productions it offers to the community.
The contestants will vie off at Grap’s Burgers & Brews at 512 National St. in Belle Fourche. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show time starts at 7 p.m.
To see the competitors’ video submissions, visit the community theater’s Facebook page.
