Mountain Top Field marker approved for $44K: Potential softball, baseball fields at the site next topic of discussion

LEAD — A new gateway marking the entrance to Mountain Top Field was approved by the Lead-Deadwood School Board Tuesday and discussion started on the next line of business to be addressed at the locale: the possibility of adding softball and baseball fields.
The board also approved roughly a $44,000 expenditure for a new gate at Mountain Top.
“We brought this to you the last meeting. We had $50,000 budgeted in our initial long-term projection and the gate is $43,700 and we would recommend moving ahead with that,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold.
School Board Member Tim Madsen asked when the projected completion date for that project is.
Lead-Deadwood School District Transportation and Maintenance Supervisor Bill Snow said although work can’t start until July because the project is budgeted for 2022, the projected finish date is mid-August and certainly before school starts.
The Mountain Top gate project entails moving an existing rock monument to just on the other side of the existing guard rail, constructing a cement pad for it, and to construct an archway entrance that would go across where the current gate and walkway is.
“And have it look a lot like the stuff that’s down in Deadwood,” Snow said. “Say Mountain Top Field, have a gold pan and a pick on it, have all that done in rustic wood, and then, be able to, at some point, have a donation box put in, so that people could make donations.”
In other business, school district officials spoke about the next phase of the Mountaintop Field improvements.
“We’ve been working with Tallgrass (Landscape Architecture) and the city of Lead and a few other people about keeping the updates going on for Mountain Top,” said Snow. “Leveling the field out and updating the sprinkler system. I just think we need to keep it moving forward.”
Leikvold spoke to the funding part of the equation.
“We put $100,000 into the fiscal year 2022 budget. Tallgrass is busy. We have an All-School Reunion up there the first part of June, so really, we’re not doing anything until after July 1, so we have $100,000 in there. I can’t imagine that’s enough to do what we want to do. We want to put in softball fields, some nice baseball fields, to take some pressure off of Deadwood. We want to put in some dugouts, a couple fences.”
Leikvold went on to say that considerations include the ability to continue to hold football and track practice at Mountain Top.
“We’re going to move some of the monuments around, things like that, change the entrances,” he said. “If you come up from the parking lot down below, which is the snow dump, we want to make it accessible from there, have people park there at both ends. My guess is that it will cost more than $100,000. Hopefully, we can partner with the city of Lead, the city of Deadwood, and some corporate partners to fund the project. We haven’t got that far yet.”
School district officials plan to ask Tallgrass, the company that did the original plans for the site enhancements to draw up plans for the fields in order to estimate costs.
“The $100,000 that we have in there will certainly get us through the planning stages and then something else. What that something else is, I don’t know. But we’ll have to go out and try and get some more funding to do those things,” Leikvold said. “I think the softball association and baseball association will be on board, the cities will help. It’s the right thing to do to take the pressure off of what’s going on in Deadwood on those fields.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.