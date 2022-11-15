DEADWOOD — A young mountain lion was captured in Deadwood Monday morning and released just outside of town.
Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resources supervisor, with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, said the lion was spotted underneath a car behind Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer. Deadwood police were called who then called the GF&P.
Haffley said a conservation officer and wildlife damage specialist responded and were able to capture the young animal. It was then transferred to a small cage and released just outside of town.
Haffley said there was no evidence of its mom around and there have not been recent reports of lions in the area.
“That’s not all together unusual,” he said.
“If mom is still around, they’ll likely hook up,” he added.
Haffley said it was older than a month, but less than 6 months old and weighed less than 10 pounds.
When the department would capture young lions ir would generally try to find a zoo for them to be transferred to. However, Monday’s lion kitten was already too big and old for that option, Haffley added.
He said the GF&P staffers that handled the call did not determine the gender as it was,” being a bit too feisty.”
Haffley said the last time the state could find a zoo to house kittens was several years ago after a hunter killed a female lion that was still nursing its three kittens.
“The hunter was following a set of tracks and came around the corner. The tracks went into a cave. About that time, the lion came out and he assumed that it was coming for him and he shot it,” Haffley said.
However, finding a home for lost or orphaned kittens is becoming increasingly difficult as most zoos already have a lion exhibit.
