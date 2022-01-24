Mountain bike park planned for Deer Mountain

LEAD — A mountain bike park in South Dakota is scheduled to open in 2023 at Deer Mountain.
Gerard Keating, owner of Keating Resources, the company responsible for developing land at Deer Mountain, recently announced plans to convert the former Deer Mountain Ski Area into a mountain bike park. He has hired trail designer Pete Costain, owner of Terraflow Trail Systems, a company responsible for designing mountain bike parks at the Yellowstone Club and in various locations in Montana. Under the current timeframe, park construction is expected to begin June 1, with an opening date of July 4, 2023.
Keating said the bike park is part of what he calls a synergetic experience that he plans to bring to the community, whereby residents and visitors alike are encouraged to experience the surrounding environment on their own terms.
“We’ve been studying other ski venues across the United States, and one thing that is consistent is that many of the ski resorts have had great success building mountain bike venues within their resorts and using their ski lifts and terrain to bring in customers,” Keating said. “Although I bike, I’m not an avid mountain biker, and I was slightly shocked at how many people are involved in the sport. To a point where some ski resorts are making more money off mountain biking than snow skiing. The Hills are growing so rapidly and biking is so popular, it just makes sense. We are fortunate to be within a mile from the Mickelson Trail. So people can come right off that and go up the mountain and have some fun.”
Additionally, Keating said hikers will be welcome to ride the chair lift up to the top of the mountain and hike down.
Costain said the park will have 700 feet of vertical drop, which equates to downhill trails of about two miles. The park will utilize the former ski lift as a bike lift to transport bikers to the top of the mountain. Though official details have yet to be ironed out, Costain said there will be a fee to use the chair lifts, and a separate, lesser fee for users to ride some the trails using their own power.
“There will be trails for all abilities, with features ranging from traditional single track trail to wide berms (banked corners), rollers, and tabletop jumps of all sizes, along with elevated wooden features,” Costain said. “The goal is for the park to accommodate all skill levels and allow riders to progress their skills with each visit.”
Costain said while the design is still in progress, the park will most definitely include free ride trails.
“One way to describe free ride trails (also known as flow trails) is as a downhill BMX track, but with broader scale features to accommodate the larger wheels of mountain bikes. Well-built free ride and flow trails allow riders to maintain their momentum as they transition from one feature to another, minimizing braking.”
Mountain bike parks have been gaining in popularity in recent years, particularly as ski resorts look for ways to generate revenue during the off-season. Costain said the parks are very much the summer equivalent of a ski resort experience, with riders taking multiple runs down a variety of trails designed for different skill levels, and laughing about their experiences on their way up the chair lift.
“Trail conditions can even change depending on the weather, just like ski runs change day to day, keeping each visit unique and challenging, but only as challenging as riders desire,” he said. “Riders get to pick their trails, just as skiers do in the winter.”
Keating said he expects the mountain bike park at Deer Mountain to be open for use throughout the year.
Costain said another reason for the popularity of bike parks is the advancement in mountain bike assembly technology. Mountain bikes today are very different from the rigid chassis design of the past. Fine tuned suspension, disc brakes and new frame geometry have created a much more enjoyable experience for riders, and opened up more doors to explore a variety of trails and challenges, he said.
Beyond the lift access at the park, Costain said there would be cross country trails throughout the Deer Mountain property. Some of those will be public, and some will allow homeowners door-to-door trail access.
