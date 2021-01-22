Motorized vehicle trail permits available now

CUSTER — Motorized vehicle use permits for 2021 are now available for purchase online or from many local vendors. If purchasing a permit from a local vendor, officials recommend contacting the vendor first to check on availability. Motor vehicle use permits are not currently available for sale at Black Hills National Forest offices as they remain closed to walk-in services.
A motorized vehicle use permit is required for all motorized vehicles traveling on motorized use trails on the Black Hills National Forest. Permits required for riding on trails in South Dakota are different from those required for riding in Wyoming.
• To purchase a permit online for riding in South Dakota, please visit: https://www.blackhillsbadlands.com/store/permits-passes. • To purchase a permit online for riding in Wyoming, please visit: http://wyotrails.state.wy.us/ORV/Permits.aspx.
• Permits can also be purchased from local vendors. Please visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/blackhills/passes-permits/recreation/?cid=stelprdb5063173 to find a local vendor near you.
Motor vehicle use maps are the official map for designating all roads, trails and areas available for public motorized travel on the Black Hills National Forest. Visitors should not rely on any other map when operating a motorized vehicle on the Forest.
The map is now available. It is free and available online and from local vendors. They are compatible with mobile devices and can be downloaded from the Avenza map application. Instructions for downloading maps from the Avenza map application can be found at:
Riders are reminded of the following:
• All motorized trail permits are non-refundable and non-transferable.
• A permit is required for each vehicle on the trail system.
• Ensure the most current version of the map is being used.
• The snowmobile trail system is not open for ATV/UTV use.
• A 62-inch width restriction applies to most forest trails. Specifications of roads and trails can be found on the MVUM.
• Ride Responsibly
For more information, check out the Black Hills National Forest Motor Recreation Overview Video and/or contact the Black Hills National Forest at (605) 673-9200 or visit, http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.
