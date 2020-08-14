Motorcyclists donate to help Sturgis meals program

STURGIS — An initiative launched by motorcyclists to raise $8,000 for the Sturgis Meals on Wheels program has already brought in nearly $5,000.
You can still donate by stopping by with cash donations under the blue tent at 1230 Lazelle St., between 2-5 p.m. through Saturday.
In addition, an official GoFundMe page has been set-up at: tinyurl.com/sturgismow to encourage those who chose to skip the Rally this year to donate the dollar value of one tank of gas that they would have spent on their ride to the rally.
“I know from past experience that motorcyclists are incredibly generous,” said Robert Pandya motorcycle industry veteran, and founder of the initiative called GiveAShift.
“We respect any riders who choose not to come to the event due to COVID, but encourage them to ‘donate a tank’ to thank and help the local seniors who have seen the Rally become the most famous of its kind in the world,” he said. “Supporting the Sturgis Meals on Wheels program is a natural fit for any biker and will have a hugely positive impact for local senior citizens.”
The Sturgis Meals on Wheels (SMoW) program has already been stretched thin — with the pandemic resulting in greater need and fewer resources, said Sturgis Meals manager Jamie Helms.
“We serve locals over 60 years old meals every weekday, and even provide meals for the weekend. With the uncertainty of the world right now, our seniors depend on us just so that they don’t have to worry about leaving their homes where they feel safe,” Helms said.
“With our aging population taking the city advice to quarantine for a couple of weeks after the rally, we are a needed service now more than ever, but we will get it done as we always do,” she said.
