Motorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accident

Clockwise from top left, Ron “Ronster” Brefka, left, and his friend, Randy “Detroit” Hayward in front of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum during this year’s 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Ron “Ronster” Brefka checking out the throne at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum. Ron Brefka’s business 7 Metal West was forming custom fenders for motorcycles. Ron “Ronster” Brefka with friend Amy Skyberg on Sunday. Courtesy photos

STURGIS — The motorcycling community lost a great man Wednesday when Ron “Ronster” Brefka died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday.

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley had just hosted Brefka, 59, and other friends for lasagna night at her home near Sturgis before Brefka headed out to go racing Tuesday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.