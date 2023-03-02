SPEARFISH — “Wild Hogs.” Damien Blade (Peter Fonda) said. “Well, Wild Hogs… ride hard or stay home. Oh, and guys… lose the watches.”
Whether you’re a ‘professional’ rider like those in Wild Hogs, or you just got your first bike, the new motorcycle repair shop in Spearfish will take care of you.
“We’ve always wanted to (open a shop), and what made us decide to do it is just our passion and love for the motorcycle industry. And, kind of want to work for ourselves and make a name for ourselves in the industry.” Owner Luke Wiles said about him and his wife opening for business.
Taylor’d Cycles opened Tuesday, with Wiles saying he and his wife have been working on the shop for around four to five months.
They have an 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, who was the inspiration behind the shop’s name.
Wiles said before moving to South Dakota over a year ago, he’d been coming to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for years.
“We just love the community here. I’ve been coming to (the) Rally for many years,” Wiles said. “We’ve always loved Spearfish, just everything about it; the people, the camaraderie here, it seems like a very tight knit community and that’s what we like.”
The Wiles family has lived in Spearfish since September.
The shop offers services including: full service intervals, tire changes, oil changes, and accessory installations. They also offer a pick-up and delivery service.
“Guys that get stranded on the road, in the hills, or something like that, we gotta go pick them up, bring them here, fix them up, (and) get them back on the road.” Wiles said.
Currently, the shop is running by appointment only, but Wiles said he wouldn’t turn down anyone who walks in and needs help.
Wiles has been in the motorcycle industry for over a decade, and said his favorite part is the brotherhood and camaraderie between riders, and the shared passion for motorcycles between friends and strangers.
“The feeling of pulling up somewhere, you know, and having three guys come out and talk to you about your bike and vice versa.” Wiles said.
Taylor’d Cycles is located at 320 S. 26th Street, Suite 3, in Spearfish, and open Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
