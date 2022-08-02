Motorcycle crash claims life

LEAD — One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead.
The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 8:47 am
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
The 28-year-old operator was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
