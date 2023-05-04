By Mark Watson
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — After 40 years in education and 18 leading Spearfish High School, Steve Morford is calling it a career.
Morford is set to retire at the end of the school year, but don’t expect him to stray too far from the area. He plans on staying in Spearfish.
“I plan on being retired,” Morford said. “I’m going to hunt and fish and ride my Harley. I’m going to see my grandkids more. If I get bored, I’ll pick up an odd job here or there. It’ll be different. Being a principal is a 24/7 job. You never know what’s coming.”
Morford’s career began in Maywood, Neb., where he served for nine years teaching social studies and PE for seventh through 12th grade. He was also, at different times, the football, basketball, and track coach. He then moved into the principal and activities director positions.
“I always wanted to work with kids. You are not going to find very many 31-year principals because most of them become superintendents,” he said. “Never really had a desire to do that, at least long term, because I would have had to leave kids and work more with adults. Not it would have been bad to work with adults, but I wanted to stay near kids.”
Morford studied education at Huron College, now closed, where he played football for four years and even faced Black Hills State University (BHSU) at that time.
What has been the biggest change in education in those four decades?
“There were no computers when I started, and now every kid has a computer that, we not only check out to them, but they also have a small one that they have in their pocket 24 hours a day,” he said. “That’s the biggest change in education.”
And how about the students themselves?
“Through 40 years of education, I’d say kids aren’t very much different than they were when I started other than, because of society changes in the last couple years, none of which has been positive I think, they are starting to change a little bit now too,” Morford said. “There is a lot of hope for kids, and I think everything will be fine. People think our youth are this, or our youth are that. Our youth are great.”
What are those societal changes?
“We can’t seem to compromise anymore,” he said. “Someone picks a side to something and they won’t sit down and listen to what both sides are and compromise which would make everyone more successful. We need to get through that as a society.”
The Spearfish School District’s motto is, “Empowering all students to succeed in a changing world.” Morford said the district does just that.
“We are preparing kids for jobs right now that we don’t even know what they are,” he said. “We’re preparing kids for jobs right now that aren’t going to be around anymore. But they can change. Nothing will change a classroom teacher.”
The sudden rise of artificial intelligence at our fingertips, such as ChatGPT, challenges relating to it also appears.
“We had the same process when Google came. ‘Google’s going to kill education.’ Google did nothing but help education,” Morford said. “We have to be very adaptable to what the situations are. Classroom teachers are able to do that. But we have to let classroom teachers do their job. Classroom teachers are always going to be the most valuable resource in the United States.”
Unfortunately, he said, education is becoming politicized unfortunately.
“Anytime you involve outside entities that aren’t trained fully in education and educational decisions, it’s a detriment,” Morford said. “I would hope people would believe that we are going to train everybody and teach everybody the items they need to know, and we really don’t need politics in it. We all have our political views and teachers do a great job of staying in the middle and knowing they have to stay in the middle. Sometimes that makes one side mad … unfortunately, sometimes, teachers get both sides mad at them for staying in the middle.”
And because of this, in part, fewer people are wanting to enter the education field.
Morford said that for the better part of a decade he has spoken to a class at BHSU shortly before they begin student teaching at high schools. Each year there had been between 20-30 students. But this fall semester there were 12, and the spring semester had seven students in the class.
“That tells you right there,” he said. “BH is the best college in the state of South Dakota for preparing teachers and they had 12 and seven in those classes. There’s not near the number of applicants that we’ve had in the past. We used to get all kinds of applicants and we do not anymore.”
He also said the housing shortage and high prices is also a contributing factor.
