More SD soldiers headed to southern border

PIERRE — More South Dakota National Guard soldiers will soon head to the southern border.
Gov. Kristi Noem today announced the deployment of approximately 125 soldiers of the 1742nd Transportation Company, stationed in Sioux Falls and Flandreau.
“Our South Dakota National Guard is the very best in the country, and they are prepared for the sustained response the national security crisis at our southern border requires,” Noem said in a prepared statement. “I am hopeful that this mission indicates the Biden Administration is waking up to the devastating situation at the border.”
This deployment, requested by the federal government, will send the soldiers to the U.S./Mexico border for nine to 12 months, later this year. A closer timeframe was not announced. The soldiers will be in a federal pay status
Noem’s statement indicated that the soldiers would provide non-law enforcement support to U.S. customs agents as part of the government's Southwest Border mission. The Southwest Border mission involves security along the Mexican border in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The request for South Dakota guard members came from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau. About 3,000 Guard members from several states are involved in this federal mission.
The announcement follows the June 29 announcement in which Noem said up to 50 Guard troops, it was not indicated if they would be from the South Dakota Air National Guard or the South Dakota Army National Guard, would deploy to the border on state orders for 30 to 60 days. The move came after Willis Johnson offered $1 million to the state from the Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.