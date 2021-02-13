More restaurants and rentals!

LEAD — Lead needs more restaurant and affordable rental housing to accommodate the burgeoning work force that is coming into town when Thyssen Mining starts working at the Sanford Lab this Spring.
That’s the message city officials have come away with after meeting with Thyssen representatives who track where their employees are living and spending their money.
“We had a leadership meeting with the mayor and the city manager and Deadwood-Lead Economic Development just about how they want to report every quarter on where they are spending money, where their employees are spending housing money and food and beverage money, so that we can have some insight into that,” said Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce. “Sadly, a lot of people weren’t able to live in Lead because it’s hard to find housing here or the rental housing we have is too expensive. We have low-income housing, and we have really expensive vacation rental housing, and there’s not a lot in between.”
Thyssen Mining Inc. is the company that has contracted with Fermi National Laboratory to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility in the Sanford Underground Research Facility, where researchers have already set up shop for various experiments. The company plans to have at least 110 employees working in Lead for at least three years. The workforce is specialized, and mostly includes experienced miners, operators, mechanics, electricians, engineers, and managers who have worked on multiple cavern projects within the Thyssen organization. Some of those employees will transfer to Lead from within the company, and others will be local hires, as the company looks to draw from the Homestake-specific wealth of knowledge in this area.
Ryan Moe, U.S. general manager with Thyssen Mining said his employees are looking for a variety of different housing options that are based on their personal situations. Some have opted to purchase homes here in Lead, but others are looking for rentals of various sizes, depending on whether they have families who will move with them. It’s those employees who are having a difficult time finding affordable options.
“Employees have shared with us that the prices in Lead are higher compared to Spearfish and Rapid City,” Moe said. “I haven’t done any analysis. This is just feedback we are receiving because we do analysis on where our employees are living just so we know. The majority are in Lead and Deadwood.”
Moe said the company plans to have a full workforce in Lead April.
In addition to rental availability, Lead officials are looking for ways to entice more service industry businesses to come into town — specifically restaurant services.
“Even if they don’t live here, they’re here every day,” said Ward. “They’re working 24-7, and they’re looking for food options, especially really early morning stuff. They’re just asking us to find ways to entice restaurants to come in. I know personally I’ve been trying to light a fire under people and say this is a thing. I don’t think the general public really understands this is happening. Because it’s all underground, it’s hard to see any progress. If you don’t know that 110 people are coming from Thyssen, they don’t have the yellow trucks that Kiewit-Alberici has, so they are a little less visible. You could think nothing is happening in Lead. But lots of things are happening, and we need more things to happen. If you are good at food service, come here. We need your help.”
Moe said Thyssen Mining Inc., plans to be highly visible in the community through its involvement in community events and programs. The company likes the Lead community, he said, and in many ways the town has services that have been very accommodating to its central mission. Moe said his mining employees are used to working in very remote areas, where the nearest grocery store is an hour and a half away. Because of that, they are thankful for the many amenities that are available with Lead’s grocery store, hardware stores, shops and available dining establishments. But more restaurants would definitely be helpful and patronized, he said.
“There are a lot of services in Lead that are very accommodating to us,” he said. “Would it be nicer in Lead specifically if there were more restaurants? Of course, that would be great. Our guys, some of them cook but many of us eat out a lot. So if there are more restaurants that would be very convenient. We also do a lot of things for employees on a regular basis where we buy pizzas or we do catering for barbecue when we have a milestone or something. Just this last week we ordered 50 pizzas from a restaurant and had it delivered.”
Wagner said Deadwood-Lead Economic Development is actively looking for people who want to purchase and open existing restaurant spaces that have been closed down, as well as ways to entice seasonal restaurants to open their doors for the entire year.
“Thyssen has expressed to us that they would love more dining options, especially breakfast options in the community,” Wagner said. “So, that’s what we’re trying to focus our efforts on for not only our residents, but our new employers who are coming to town and occupying the community for a certain amount of time, and our guests who visit for tourism.”
Wagner and Ward acknowledged Lead businesses such as Bob’s Silver Star and Lotus Up, who have made early-morning breakfast options available. But there is more business to be had for enterprising restaurateurs, he said. One way Deadwood-Lead Economic Development can help with that effort is through its gap financing and its revolving loan fund, which works with banks to make business financing more attractive to entrepreneurs. Currently he said his organization has 26 active loan customers in the Lead-Deadwood area, and they would love to help with even more.
“Our revolving loan fund is our major incentive and major way that we can help out,” Wagner said. “We would like to see your project. Come to us with your project and we will figure out a way to make it happen.”
Already, Moe said Thyssen Mining has had an economic impact on the Lead community as the company seeks to purchase as many materials locally as it can find. While there are some materials that are specific to the project, which must be obtained from other states, the company has already secured a number of contracts here in town.
“When we mine, we excavate the ground,” he said. “Then we need to support the ground, so you install bolts and mesh. We have sourced locally a place for the bolts, which we will buy quite a few. That’s going to be the majority of what we focus on, is those materials. We have also contracted with a local vendor to supply all of our office supplies. That’s helpful. We have worked with some local businesses to supply coffee. Anywhere we can get materials and services we are doing it as local as we can. We would prefer, since we’re working in Lead and the project is in Lead, to focus on Lead and Deadwood.”
