SPEARFISH — Exactly what caused a vehicle fire, which destroyed a local rancher’s truck and several bales of hay Friday will remain a mystery, Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said.
“Because of how badly it’s burned up, we could not trace or get what started that, but the truck started on fire, then it went to the hay bales,” Ladson said.
Shortly after noon on Friday, Spearfish fire crews responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at a residence on Lookout Mountain Road that had spread to two nearby stacks of hay bales. Ladson said the vehicle’s owner had been hauling hay around his property when he noticed an odd smell coming from his truck.
“When he went to investigate, he had fire underneath the vehicle and then from there it went really quick,” Ladson said.
Ladson said firefighters were able to contain the blaze quickly before it spread to any structures, but it took several hours to extinguish the hay bales.
“You can put all the water you want on it. (But) You have to literally break those things apart,” he said.
All told, Ladson said it took 11 firefighters, three engines, and one water tender truck around three hours to put out the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.
