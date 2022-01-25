Moore Peterson to retire as Sturgis Public Library director

STURGIS — Growing up in Brookings in the 1960s, Julie Moore Peterson gravitated to the Brooking Public Library.
And it was during those many visits that she took note of how librarian Joan Tabor seemed to know the answers to so many questions.
“She seemed to know everything, or could find the answer to everything which drove me to this career,” Moore Peterson said.
And what a career it has been. For nearly 40 years, Moore Peterson has worked in libraries across South Dakota. Since 2004, she has been the director of the Sturgis Public Library.
But she has decided to retire and spend more time with family which includes her husband, Paul, daughter, Blair, and dog, Sadie. She will also have more time to dedicate to her hundreds of house plants and other hobbies, she said.
Moore Peterson’s last day on the job is Friday. People are encouraged to drop off cards, send cards or emails and wish Moore Peterson well in her retirement. There also has been a fund set up in Moore Peterson’s name with donations being used to purchase works of art for the library’s collection.
Christopher Hahn, the library assistant director, will take over as the new direction on Feb. 1.
Terry Hermann, president of the Sturgis Library Board, said she and fellow board members commend Moore Peterson on her many contributions to the success of the library.
“We’re excited for Julie, but her experience and caring for the community will be sorely missed,” she said.
Hermann listed among Moore Peterson’s accomplishments including guiding the library renovations, digitizing, and automating library services, working collaboratively with other libraries in the Black Hills, and securing access to library services for many in Meade County.
It has been during Moore Peterson’s tenure that individuals living in Meade County, especially military families in Box Elder, were given the ability to check out items from the Rapid City Public Library with their Sturgis Public Library card.
“That has been a phenomenal for those people,” Hermann said.
Sturgis Public Library has a long history of literary programming in the community, and Moore Peterson fostered that during her time as director.
Among her successful partnerships with the Sturgis Area Arts Council was bringing author Tim O’Brien to Sturgis to present to more than 600 students and participants of the NEA Big Read for “The Things They Carried.”
It also included a collaboration with the Arts Council to bring “Longmire” author Craig Johnson to Sturgis which drew a crowd of more than 500 people to the Sturgis Community Center.
It also has included many local author events, the Great Plains Chautaqua programs, writer’s groups, and workshops, annual “One Book South Dakota” discussions, and securing South Dakota Festival of the Book authors in Meade School District schools.
Moore Peterson said she is also very proud to have brought National Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith to Sturgis for a program.
For her efforts in working with the arts, Moore Peterson was presented the Distinguished Achievement in the Humanities award in 2019.
The award is given to dedicated individuals who advocate in the form of presenting humanities- related events and programs, and securing funding and partnerships to sustain a vibrant cultural landscape.
Programming for all ages and interests, not only at the library, but also in the community, has blossomed under Moore Peterson’s leadership.
“Making connections from readers to books to authors to the community and area we serve, is one of the best things about my job,” she said.
Expanding a space for programming at the library also has been a priority for Moore Peterson.
Moore Peterson assisted with securing funding to establish an endowment for the library in memory of Albert & Laverne Elliot in 2019, dedicating the remodeled children’s library and the expansion of the library’s programming space was done in October of that year.
The Sturgis Public Library was established in 1922 and for years, the library was located in Sturgis schools.
“Sturgis has been amazing when it comes to library support,” Moore Peterson said.
She said one of the things that made the Sturgis Public Library unique was that it was the school library for more than 40 years. That service started in the 70s under then librarian Carol Davis and was ongoing until the Meade School District built the new Sturgis Elementary School.
“At that time, all these children grew up using our library which I think made the library more vital in the community than it might have been,” she said.
In recent years, some have questioned the relevance of libraries in a digital age.
For years, Moore Peterson has had a saying taped to her desk at the Sturgis Public Library which said: “Throughout history, libraries adapted to meet the needs of their communities.”
Moore Peterson said she is proud to say that during her tenure at the Sturgis Public Library she has indeed adapted and changed to meet the needs of the community.
So, what does retirement hold for Moore Peterson?
She and her husband, Paul, have purchased a fixer-upper home near the Spearfish City Park. She hopes to start a garden which could require a Herculean effort to keep away the deer and bunny rabbits.
“It has really good access. I can walk downtown or up to the grocery store, and I can even walk to the library,” she said.
Moore Peterson’s longtime friend Dorothy Pulscher said, she too, will be very sad when Moore Peterson leaves her job at the library.
“She’s been such a good friend and advocate for the arts. And, if I have a question, she’s always got the answer,” Pulscher said.
