Monument Health plans major expansions of hospitals

SPEARFISH — Monument Health announced two major construction projects in Spearfish and one in Rapid City Wednesday morning.
The first is the expansion – about double in size, of the Spearfish hospital, and Monument Health will construct a new multispecialty clinic off Interstate 90 Exit 17 near the Elkhorn Ridge.
The two projects constitute about an $80 million investment.
“With population growth, medical advances and the growing need for specialty care in the Spearfish area, the time has come for a health care transformation in the Northern Hills,” said Paulette Davidson, president and CEO of Monument Health. “This community deserves nothing less.”
Additionally, Monument Health announced its next phase of the multi-year Rapid City Hospital expansion project.
This phase will expand its services for mothers, babies and children in Rapid City.
“We’re excited to bring this project to life and create an environment that will serve our communities for the future,” Davidson said.
With advances in neonatal and pediatric medicine, Monument Health will offer more critical services for our youngest patients in Rapid City, allowing families to receive care close to home. The women’s and children’s service areas of Rapid City Hospital have significantly outgrown the available space, she said.
The expansion, although early in the design phase, calls for a three-story building to be constructed at the northwest corner of Rapid City Hospital (across the campus from the new Cancer Care Institute expansion). It will include a completely new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), offering more space and privacy for families. NICU babies will be separated by walls rather than curtains. The new postpartum care area will offer more room and privacy as well.
