Monument Health Nurse Triage Line provides new services

RAPID CITY — The Monument Health Nurse Triage Line, created during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way people could discuss their symptoms and schedule COVID-19 tests, is taking on a new role.
Now, patients with non-COVID-19 illnesses can talk directly to a trained registered nurse to help them understand the urgency of their case and help them get the most appropriate type of care. This could include their primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic or the hospital emergency department, if needed. However, anyone experiencing chest pains, stroke symptoms or serious injury should call 911 and get medical help immediately.
The Nurse Triage Line can be reached by calling (605) 755-1350. The call is free, and you do not need to have an existing relationship with a Monument Health provider. Nurses are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monument Health launched the Nurse Triage Line in March 2020. At the height of the pandemic, nurses were fielding as many as 600 calls a day from people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who had been exposed to someone with the virus. Beginning in early 2021, people could call (605) 755-1350 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination. Those services are still available through the Nurse Triage Line.
“The line’s success in the past 16 months has shown us that people like the ability to call a registered nurse and discuss their health concerns,” said Dr. Alexia Gillen, Monument Health ambulatory medical information officer. “We are excited to be able to offer this service to our community and connect patients to the right care at the right time.”
