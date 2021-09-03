Monument Health changes hospital visitor policy

RAPID CITY – Because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in western South Dakota, Monument Health will limit the number of visitors to hospital patients.
Beginning Friday, only one person per patient will be able to enter the hospital at a time. Before, each patient was allowed two visitors at a time. Visiting hours at all five Monument Health hospitals remain the same, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Patients who are COVID-19 positive cannot have in-person visitors. Patients and families are encouraged to use technology such as iPads and E-Cardsto stay in touch during the hospital stay. Monument Health will assist patients with technology.
“The recent steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations is troubling, and we need to limit visitation to help keep the virus out of our hospitals,” said Brad Archer, chief medical officer at Monument Health. “We know it’s important for families to be together during an illness, but safety of patients and staff is our top priority.”
Since March 2020, when the first COVID-19 cases began turning up in western South Dakota, Monument Health has had some type of restriction on visitation. The policy has been updated as conditions have changed.
There are some exceptions to the visitor policy for labor-and-delivery, neonatal intensive care and hospice or end-of-life patients. They can be found on the Monument Health website.
