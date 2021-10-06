Monument Health announces leadership changes

RAPID CITY — Mark Schulte, President of the Sturgis Hospital and Market at Monument Health, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for the Rapid City Market. Monument Health also announced that Mark Schmidt will take over Schulte’s duties as President of the Sturgis Hospital and Market, in addition to his current role as President of the Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Market.
In his new role, Schulte will be responsible for Medical Imaging, Dialysis Services, Laboratory Services and Respiratory Services throughout Monument Health. He will also oversee Rapid City Market’s Flormann Street Clinic, Urgent Care Clinics, Wall Clinic, Occupational Medicine, Family Medicine Residency and the Post-Acute Patient Care Program.
Schulte joined Monument Health in 2014 as the President of the Sturgis Hospital. Under his leadership, the Sturgis Hospital campus expanded to include a 26,000-square-foot clinic with advanced imaging equipment, a new physical therapy department and a renovated Emergency Department. He received the 2020 Robert S. Hudgens Early Careerist Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“Mark will be a great addition to the Rapid City team. He’s helped turn the Sturgis Hospital and Clinic into a facility that the entire community can be proud of,” said John Pierce, President of the Rapid City Hospital and Market.
Schmidt joined Monument Health in 2015, bringing with him 27 years of health care management experience in clinics, long-term care centers and critical access hospitals. He serves as Past Chair of South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO) and is currently on the board of the South Dakota HOSA-Future Health Care Professionals program for high school students.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Mark over the last six years and can attest to his integrity, professionalism and absolute commitment to the communities that he serves,” said Thomas Worsley, President of Spearfish Hospital and Hills Markets. “We are incredibly fortunate to have his leadership and guidance through this period of transition.”
In recent years, Schmidt also served as President of Monument Health Custer Hospital and Market. With the new role in Sturgis, he will transition out of that post. Worsley said Monument Health will be actively recruiting for a new Market President in Custer.
Both Schmidt and Schulte are active members of their Black Hills communities, and are committed to the continued success of Monument Health.
